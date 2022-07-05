I have a second job at another newspaper. The editor writes a column every week and sometimes when I read it, he has something in it that sounds off to me. I have learned from reading his columns that instead of him being someone I always thought of as sane, it turns out he has let his brain be taken over with hate for a certain previous president.
This week he calls Liz Chaney a hero. He was bloviating about the January 6 committee and comparing it to Watergate. That is so off the mark in so many ways but anyone thinking Liz Chaney is a hero has a distorted definition of a hero. I guess Chaney is overlooking all the Democrats that called her father a war criminal and they also called him their favorite insult to Republicans – Hitler. I have even heard him referred to as Darth Vader.
I am sure that Liz Chaney and the whole of the January 6 committee is a great comfort to all the women and small children, boys, and girls alike, that are being trafficked, assaulted, and raped because of the wide-open southern border that Biden opened as soon as he was sworn in. Biden halted the wall construction on day one if anyone does not remember.
To the parents of the children that are dying of fentanyl overdoses being brought in through the open southern border. The fentanyl is made in China by the way.
To the people as they fill up their gas tanks and must spend over double the amount because of Biden’s personal war on fossil fuels. According to Jacki Daily, Biden has put in place 87 policies that restrict American energy production.
To the parents that cannot find baby formula or other essentials their families need because the Biden administration has closed manufacturing plants and done nothing to improve the situation. His own FDA caused the problem, and they were too incompetent to fix it.
To all the dead illegals that suffocated in the back of a semi while being smuggled across the wide-open southern border. The driver was found a couple of days later high on methamphetamine.
Then this week the January 6 Committee heard testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson. She was an aide to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff. She testified that White House Council Pat Cipollone told her that Trump was so upset that the secret service would not bring him to the Capitol after his speech he reached up from the back seat and grabbed the steering wheel and got in a physical confrontation with a secret service agent that insisted on taking him to the White House.
It came out a couple of hours later that Cipollone had not even been in the office the morning that Hutchinson said he told her about the altercation. It came as no surprise to know that the committee and especially Chaney, the hero, knew Hutchison’s story had many inconsistencies but held the live hearing anyway.
The committee also did not call the secret service agents that were involved to testify because they would have contradicted the story. They have come out publicly saying they are willing to testify under oath that the altercation did not happen.
There are other people that have come forward contradicting other parts of her testimony but there are too many to document in this small space.
A hero to me is a father and mother that go the extra mile to be there and take care of their family. A hero to me is first responders that put their lives in danger to save the lives of the people in their communities. Military members that put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe are the actual heroes.
Is Liz Chaney a hero? No, she is not, but to be fair no politician is. Chaney is like most of them in Washington D.C. She, like many others, has ulterior motives for everything she does, and it usually involves money. Politicians are sent to Washington D.C. to represent them and make policy decisions that will benefit the country.
Grandstanding during committee hearings and only providing salacious hearsay testimony is not beneficial to the country. Finding truth is beneficial but the committee is not concerned with the truth. All they care about is preventing Trump from being able to run for president again in 2024.
After all, they can not allow him to be president again and interfere with the money laundering that they disguise as foreign aid. If you don’t know what I am talking about you might want to look up the story about the billions of dollars sent to Ukraine during the Obama administration that just disappeared after it was deposited in their bank.
Oh, by the way, Jacki Daily is currently a radio host, but she used to work for an engineering company that focuses on energy production, national security, and environmental cleanup as well as provided counsel to some people on Capitol Hill. She has an interesting theory about why men are low in testosterone levels but then that is another column.
Katy Mirtz-Myers is the graphics artist for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <graphics@thehendersonnews.com>. ©2021, Henderson Newspapers, Inc.