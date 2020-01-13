At the beginning of every year many local, state and national leaders give a state of address.
Since there have been so many changes here at the newspaper I thought what better way to start off a new year and a new decade with a state of The Henderson News address in written form.
I’m happy to say that The Henderson News is doing better in January 2020 than it has in years. Even though several newspapers in East Texas have had to close their doors, your newspaper remains strong.
I get amused when I hear rumors that The Henderson News won’t last another year and that we are closing our doors. Those same rumors ran rampant two years ago but we are still publishing newspapers every week. Not only are we still in business, we are doing very well.
Yes, we have had to make many changes and will continue to do so in order to be a successful business. That’s what successful businesses do. They change with the times.
We will be 90 years old this year and I can assure you that there have been many changes take place since that time.
Just 20 years ago I can remember producing pages using the cut and paste method. At my first newspaper job I wasn’t allowed in the production room because they said I did not know how to use an Exacto knife.
Most young readers have no clue what I’m talking about. No longer do we produce a newspaper with the old cut and paste method but everything is done with computers.
I can remember the time when I didn’t have email all correspondence was done by phone or fax. Several years ago I received a call from a hospital agency in Tyler needing to run an ad in the newspaper and wanted to email the ad. I told the gentleman that we didn’t have email so I met him halfway to pickup the camera-ready art so that the ad could run in the newspaper.
Twenty years ago most newspapers didn’t have a website. Today we have twice as many online readers than we have print readers. This is why we invested in a state of the art website for our readers.
Yes, change was inevitable to be competitive in the media business and we embrace necessary change to keep publishing The Henderson News.
Two years ago I was sent here by my company to change the frequency of the newspaper from six times to twice per week. Boy, did I get beat up over that change. Two years later more newspapers have changed their frequency than all the other years put together.
Not only is our newspaper strong both in print and online we have a companion paper that we just changed to become an advertising publication for Rusk County.
This year we have grown our print operation from printing four newspapers to 16 newspapers as of this month.
Another change we had to make was from a newspaper carrier model of delivery to postal carrier for our subscribers. It just made good business sense. Don’t worry about our carriers we have a sampling program as well as a companion product that is thrown by them.
So, are we going out of business? Not hardly! The Henderson News operation is a very successful business in Henderson and Rusk County and will continue as long as I’m publisher.
As we enter 2020 I want to thank every advertiser, subscriber and reader for believing in and supporting The Henderson News. You are the reason that The Henderson News continues to publish week after week.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com> © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.