In 1969 the movie Over-the-Hill-Gang premiered featuring a young newspaper editor and four aging Texas Rangers. The moral of the story is that these four men although old and considered to be over-the-hill helped the young editor accomplish his mission. These ‘ole timers were key to the editor’s success.
It amazes me how today’s society acts as if anyone over 65 years of age is considered over-the-hill and no longer useful or has anything to contribute to society or the workplace. What a tragic thought or belief even worse the embracing of such thought or belief.
Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines over-the-hill as past one’s prime, advanced in age.
There are tons of Baby Boomers today that fit this description and more are coming down the pike. As they move towards this “past one’s prime” belief more and more companies are laying them off and many more are refusing to hire them.
I can assure you that this so called over-the-hill gang has more to offer society or the workplace than any young whippersnapper can. They have years of experience, lots of wisdom, great work ethic, unmatched dependability, and the list goes on. Much of which is missing among most young people today.
While much of our young society think they know it all the over-the-hill gang has forgotten more than this younger generation currently knows.
I encourage you as a business owner or manager, never think twice about hiring someone with gray hair or retired if they are trying to re-enter the workforce. Most of them will make great employees and have a lot to offer.
Here at the newspaper I make sure that I have a well-rounded group of employees from young to old. This blend of young and old works great, as we teach each other our strengths and how they can compliment each other to get the job done.
If you need wisdom and dependability to get the job done hire someone from the over-the-hill gang. If you need help with technology or social media hire someone from the younger generation.
I recall two over-the-hill men that taught me a lot through the years. One was a 90 plus year old doctor who became a mentor. The other is an 80 plus year old former newspaper publisher that mentors me often about the newspaper business. I learned years ago that I’m never too old to learn from someone older than myself.
Some may consider me over-the-hill but I consider that a great compliment. I’m proud to be associated with such great company.
As I continue this journey you can be sure that should I need future employees I will never shy away from an over-the-hill candidate if they are a fit for the job. Neither will I shy away from a young person if they are willing to learn. After all, they too will one day be considered over-the-hill.
So, if you are considered over-the-hill and have become discouraged or feel un-important then stand up, dust yourself off and be glad that you are in an elite group, the over-the-hill gang.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.