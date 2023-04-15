It goes without saying that there’s a lot going on in the economy these days. The United States (and most of the rest of the world) is dealing with high (though moderating) inflation, rising interest rates, struggling industries and markets, geopolitical tensions, and a host of other uncertainties. Nonetheless, I remain optimistic regarding the potential for growth, although the path will probably not be as smooth as we would hope.

For Texas, recent performance has been strong. Over the past year (ending in February, which is the latest data available), the state gained 604,800 net new jobs. That is an annual employment growth rate of 4.59%, significantly higher than the corresponding US rate of 2.91%. The professional and business services segment is leading the way in terms of the numbers of new jobs, and all major industry groups saw job gains in Texas over the period.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 3,000 clients over the past four decades.

