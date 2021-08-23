We don’t often think of aging as funny! However, but with more experience in this aging process, I have discovered some humor with the help of my longtime friend Scott Eubanks.
Scott is a writer. We met when we were both on the staff of The PineLog, the student newspaper at Stephen F. Austin State University.
We hit it off and have kept in touch through the years. Upon retirement, Scott and his sweet wife Kay settled in Arizona and he turned to his love of writing.
He has written two books, with two more in the works. His first effort was, “Mad Dogs, Marbles and Rock Fights,” followed by “Puberty Drove the Car; I Was Just Along For The Ride!” Both are very funny about life with some lessons learned about growing up in East Texas.
He has a third book that is pending publication later this summer, titled, “HOMER: A Tornado Wrapped in Barbed Wire.”
Which brings me to his current effort with the working title, “I Used Up My Youth Getting This Old!”
Needless to say, Eubanks is a writer focused on humor, but also has experiences that are worth reading and retaining. During the introduction of his book on aging, he touches on many of the changes he has experienced during his 75 plus years.
“I believe change is occurring so rapidly it is impossible to write a definitive paper or book on the subject.
Eubanks doesn’t try to do the impossible, but he does touch on many aspects of aging, while trying to stay ahead of the changing times.
“By the time a writer puts his last period in place, so much has changed since he started writing, his thoughts are passe“, Eubanks said.
In the “Changing Times,” chapter, Eubanks continued, “In today’s world, I don’t see the merits of social media. It should be put in the category of social disease rather than a form of media!”
But this book is about aging and not what is right or wrong, not good or bad. It is just a take on what I--an old man--see and feel compared with what I saw and felt years ago.”
From the Chapter, “Old? Who Me?,” he writes, “I like all the ages I have been. I even like getting old. My old age allows me more latitude in voicing my opinions and causes others to accept my being grouchy and set in my ways.”
Eubanks continues, “Most books I have read on aging were written by people who weren’t even old. I was born in 1946. I think that leaves me far from being an expert, but it does give me a certain amount of credibility.”
“I didn’t practice old age, and it did not move in on me all at once. There were clues.
“The graying hair, sagging skin, falling behind while trying to stay ahead of technology, waning athletic ability (Eubanks was a star athlete at Marshall High School in the sixties), and health challenges (he had open heart surgery). All clues that were impossible to overlook.”
In the “Getting Old” Chapter there are a few signs of aging.
For example, he said, “You hear your favorite song in an elevator; you watch the weather channel; the gleam in your eye is caused by the sunlight on your bifocals; you sit in a rocking chair, but can’t get it going and you get your exercise from serving as a pallbearer for your friends who did exercise.”
In the “Fear of Dying” notes, he writes, “Most of us occasionally suffer from a fear of dying. That fear may not last long, but it crosses our minds. It is logical to suffer from a fear of dying, but we should try to keep that fear from causing a fear of living within us. It may be a fate worse than death to go through life afraid of living.”
The book includes many lists about aging and its’ effects, such as, “I don’t understand today’s music; retirement condos sound good; forgetting names; talking a lot about our ailments; groaning when we sit down; starting a conversation ‘in my day,’ and many others that remind us when old age is arriving.”
The book will contain a chapter titled “Questions I Want To Ask God,” as well as many others including, “Mirrors; The Urges of An Old Man (Not what you think!); What’s Up With Hair; Aging and many others.
Finally Scott said, “I am a little disappointed it didn’t take longer to get old!”
Look for this book in 2022 and as well as others by Scott Eubanks. His books are available at many outlets where books are sold.
They will make you smile and even think about life a little bit!
Ronnie Morrison is a former Henderson Daily News sports editor who is now a freelance writer and occasional contributor.