It has been said that the hourglass is symbolic to time’s inevitable passing. It has also been said that the hourglass is a symbol of death, the end of time on the earth but also a symbol of rebirth and new beginnings when turned over.
So, the question remains, is our current trend of events the end of America or will there be a new beginning. One thing is for sure the Biden Administration will not be the ones to turn the hourglass over. They are the ones that has put us in this mess in the first place.
We are told that inflation is the cause for high prices and COVID is the blame for shortages. How much more is this current administration going to blame inflation and COVID? It’s the current administration’s lack of ability to lead a nation that’s the cause and until they are removed from office and real leaders are in charge, I’m afraid that the hourglass is running out of time for America.
I had a gentleman from California tell me Thursday that the current price for diesel fuel in Los Angles is $9.75 per gallon. No wonder so many are leaving and coming to Texas. Although the cost for fuel in Texas isn’t much better compared to the difference in earnings between the two states. As of Friday, gas in Henderson is $4.39 at most gas stations. It is predicted that the price of gas will average over $6.00 a gallon by the end of the year that means even higher prices for what we buy.
It’s the increased gas prices that is driving up inflation. Most of the goods that we purchase must be transported. That increased fuel cost is added to the goods sold. Most everything we purchase here at the newspaper has a fuel surcharge fee attached to it.
It’s time that those stupid idiots that are supposed to lead our nation forget about electric automobiles and open increase oil production so that fuel will decrease which in turn will bring down inflation. If that’s not done sooner than later the hourglass of our financial structure will die. I don’t know about you, but my financial stability is in jeopardy.
As if this is not enough our current administration now wants to take away our second amendment rights, the right to bear arms. One idiotic politician has gone on the record saying that the second amendment has its roots in white supremacy and slavery. Really! What a stupid statement.
The idiotic politicians are already trying to take away our law enforcement protection and have in some cities. I have one statement to them, “Leave my protectors alone!”
Now they want to take my weapons so that I can’t protect my family from criminals. I wouldn’t advice you to try and do that because my friends, Smith, Wesson and Winchester will probably come to my rescue. I don’t believe in surrendering when I haven’t done anything wrong. Besides, it’s my right to own and bear arms.
Listen to me readers, guns don’t kill people or commit mass murders. I have owned guns since I was twelve years old and never in my lifetime has a weapon ever fired a round without me pulling the trigger, neither have I ever considered killing someone or commit a mass murder. It is evil criminals that kill and murder. If these politicians think that taking our guns away will stop all these killings, they are crazier than I thought. Criminals will get weapons, period.
Years ago, they passed laws to stop illegal drugs yet today there are more illegal drug activity than ever, even in Henderson and Rusk County. Criminals will find a way to sell and distribute illegal drugs. They will also find a way to get weapons in the hands of those that want them regardless of any law that Congress may pass.
If you want to stop killings and murders make it tougher on bad criminals. Stop releasing or reducing the sentencing of killers and murders, rather do to them what they did to their victims. This is the answer, not punishing the everyday decent American.
If you have had enough of all these policies and so-called leadership the mid-terms are right around the corner, November to be exact. You have the power to do something about it before we become a socialist nation, Vote them out! Rally for American leadership, not socialist leadership.
I have an even better idea, “Abolish the national government and the taxes we pay them and allow the states to govern themselves. After all, one size doesn’t fit all.
If you and I pull together can turn the hourglass of America over for new beginnings and a rebirth.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.