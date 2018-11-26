There’s a common saying that you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.
I hate clichés.
But the thought did cross my mind this week as I realized that this would be my first Thanksgiving holiday without the presence of my grandfather Jim Raynes.
As a young man who was just never able to hold down a proper father figure, my grandfather (who we affectionately called Pappy) filled that role. It would be impossible to list the number of things he did for me, or the multitude of lessons that I learned from him without writing another mile-long column and drawing the ire of my co-workers who have to figure out how to make it all fit into the allotted space. But what I can confidently say is that I wouldn’t be the man that I am today without him.
From a young age, I’ve always been told that I have a proclivity for writing. Dubbed “The Master of Introductions” by my creative writing teacher in elementary school, I’ve always found writing to be cathartic. It just seems to come naturally to me. As Pappy was the editor of The Terrell Tribune for three decades, I like to think that at least some of my affinities were passed down through the gene pool from him. But even if that isn’t true, his impact on me, and my entire family, dwarf whatever influence he may have made on my career choice.
I’ve always noticed that my family was different from those around us. Maybe everyone thinks that way. But from my mother and her sister down to my brother, my cousins and me, we just seem to be wired differently than many of those around us. I realized a few years ago that much of this can be traced back up the family tree to Pappy.
In many ways, Pappy was a simple man not uncommon to Northeast Texas where he lived his entire life. He married a woman that he met in college and stayed with her until the end. He served in the military (thankfully during peace time), and succeeded at a respectable career before retiring to help take care of his grandchildren. But through it all, he had a certain air of class and poise that I don’t often see. He found humor in everything, particularly me, and though he shared my sometimes crass sense of humor, he was also soft-spoken, measured, organized, and extremely intelligent. And I wasn’t the only one who took notice.
Over the course of my first 90 days here at this publication, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting two individuals who knew Pappy. One is the previous publisher of The Henderson News, Les Linebarger, who Pappy gave his first job at The Terrell Tribune back in 1989. The other is Noble Welch who was Pappy’s publisher for a major part of his time at the Tribune. Both were immediately impressed when I told them Jim Raynes was my grandfather and both had exceedingly complimentary things to say about him. Les remembered his patience, which he indeed had in spades. Mr. Welch called him the greatest editor he ever worked with. I know that Pappy would have gotten such a kick out of hearing about my meetings with his former co-workers, but even though he’s gone it’s gratifying for me to see the lasting impact he has had on those around him which extends beyond just the dramatic effect he left on me and my family.
After I wrote the story on the football team from 1968 late last month, Mr. Welch came into the office to tell me how good he thought it was. As a journalist, I know that any compliment I can get in what is often a thankless profession is a gem. But Mr. Welch gave me the greatest one I’ve ever gotten.
“Your grandfather would have been proud.”