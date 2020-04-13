While this pandemic, and all of the ridiculousness that’s ensued, has sapped my will to live I have discovered some things about myself and those around me during this most trying time.
In some ways, in many ways actually, I already realized the point I intend to make but pretending to be an optimist has forced me to ignore my own gut instincts.
This realization, this epiphany, struck me in a quiet moment on my way to work. The time I usually spend battling back the song lyrics that float in and out of my every conscious thought to try and have a quiet conversation with the Big Guy upstairs was tarnished; forcing me to admit to myself that my deepest fear for mankind has long been truth. A simple, quiet drive that should be so easily managed was an absolute struggle for the survival of my sanity.
I fought against an 18-wheeler for nearly ten miles of my short journey. I’d try to pass and he’d speed up. I’d concede and get behind him so as not to block the fast lane for the other three cars on the road and I’ll be danged if he didn’t slow down. Back and forth for miles! Infuriating!
I finally give in to the little red me on my shoulder and speed up ever so slightly to just get away from this giant annoyance and this one lonely car that’s been cruising along in the slow lane for miles decides to move over into the lane I’ve been forced to ride in for what feels like 20 years.
This little pillbug of a car slides smoothly over into my lane, the fast lane mind you, going all of 58 miles per hour. A speed they continue going up until the exact moment I need to exit the main thoroughfare on my scenic route to work.
In this moment my brain exploded, my faux optimism gasped its final breath and I admitted this one sad fact to myself.
People are stupid.
Simple, poignant, and true to the depth of its core. As horrifying as it is true, people are just dumb.
I’m pretty smart. I know quite a few people who could also be classified as such but none of us are immune to this outbreak of stupidity.
The best of us can succumb to idiocy in a moment’s notice. Have you seen the toilet paper aisle? Idiocy at its finest.
If you’ve been one of the masses that felt it necessary to buy every paper product available, repeatedly, then I’m sorry that I needed to burst your little doomsday prepper bubble. I mean, I think we know I’m not actually sorry but I feel your contempt scalding me through these pages.
Instead of a heartfelt apology, I’ll offer my condolences instead because you’ve got it. You’ve been infected by a virus so contemptuous that even COVID has chosen to social distance itself. You have a tragic case of the dumb.
We’re all in luck because there is a vaccine. It’s been clinically tested and approved. Just a little dose of common sense, a shot of common decency, and the realization that the universe is not in orbit around the gravitational pull of your self-importance.
Until the day toilet paper becomes our new form of currency I’ll continue to say, “People are stupid.” At that point, you’re Fort Knox and I’m the dummy but we’re not there yet and you still have 26 cases of Charmin Ultra Soft in your linen closet.
The world is a crazy place even without the pandemic-induced panic.
The rules for the road and the rules in life can all be summed up quite simply.
Stay in your lane.
Amber Lollar is the reporter for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <reporter@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.