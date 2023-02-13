On the morning of the painful 15th anniversary of my daughter’s death I made myself go to church. It did make the day a little better. Going to church usually does help me feel more joyous. Dealing with grief is a never-ending process and hearing the good news about Jesus does help. I know she is in a better place and is free of pain.
The sermon was right up my alley. It touched on one of my themes of the past months in my columns about the church abdicating their duty to call out the evil in the world instead of embracing it for the sake of inclusivity. It even seems, at times, the pope is trying to take part in this relaxing of God’s doctrine. It doesn’t help matters when priests/pastors display this same behavior.
It is difficult to confess our sins when even the most well-known Christian leader of the church is waffling on how to define sin by his words and especially his actions. Jesus embraced the sinner not the sin.
Yes, the people that have embraced debauchery need God as much as anyone else, but the problem is, they have embraced the evil behavior because society and our culture has made evil normal.
All a person needs to do is look up the twitter feed of Libs of TikTok and they will see how groomers have infiltrated the public school system. Blue (or pick a color) haired, elementary teachers brag about teaching their students that they can decide if they want to be a boy or a girl. These teachers also tell students to keep these conversations between them and to not tell their parents. Then other videos show teachers upset, emotional about their students misgendering them.
Libs of TikTok also shares videos of healthcare professionals that brag about their hospitals and practices that provide gender-affirming care to young children. They openly admit they are mutilating children and large parts of society is accepting this as normal. It is not. This is not what God intended.
A group was started, Gays Against Groomers to combat these teachers, librarians and so-called medical professionals teaching children inappropriate material. This group also came about mainly because of the ‘family-friendly’ drag queen shows. Nothing illustrates the fact they are coming after children more than the absolute warfare that came after this group. PayPal and other platforms cancelled their account that they were using for fundraising. Many mainstream media groups came after them calling them bigoted for being against these trans activist groups. I guess it escaped their notice that many trans people are against these drag shows with children. The most well-known transgender, Blaire White has repeatedly come out against these drag shows. I call him a she because he put in the effort to look like a woman. If you passed her on the street you wouldn’t know she is a man. She also came out against this gender affirming ideology being forced on children including surgery on minors.
I hate that it keeps circling back to how they are going after children. Even YouTube kids and some Disney shows have LGBT characters. These shows shouldn’t have anything sexual in them, but they do. Then there are the public libraries and school libraries that allow young children to check out graphic novels (comic books) that depict children having sex. Many of the parents that have shown up at school board meetings the last few years have gotten targeted by FBI investigations. They are allowing child pornography in the schools and libraries.
Then there are things you wish you could unsee. Last week I unfortunately saw a photo of a grown man dressed as a baby, laying on the floor, dressed in an adult diaper with a pacifier in his mouth. The man in the photo is 37 years old but identifies as a one-year-old. He wants a playroom created for when he is three years old so they will have to play with him.
The person that posted the photo posed the question, “Does anyone think this ‘inclusion’ has gone too far?”
I would say it has gone over a cliff.
Katy Mirtz-Myers is the graphics artist for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <graphics@thehendersonnews.com>. ©2021, Henderson Newspapers, Inc.