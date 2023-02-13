Katy

On the morning of the painful 15th anniversary of my daughter’s death I made myself go to church. It did make the day a little better. Going to church usually does help me feel more joyous. Dealing with grief is a never-ending process and hearing the good news about Jesus does help. I know she is in a better place and is free of pain.

The sermon was right up my alley. It touched on one of my themes of the past months in my columns about the church abdicating their duty to call out the evil in the world instead of embracing it for the sake of inclusivity. It even seems, at times, the pope is trying to take part in this relaxing of God’s doctrine. It doesn’t help matters when priests/pastors display this same behavior.

