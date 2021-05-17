Police Appreciation Week ended Saturday as many were honored for their bravery for putting their lives in harms way to protect ours.
The 17th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony was held at the Rusk County Courthouse steps Friday to honor those in law enforcement that have fallen in the line of duty. They gave their lives to protect others and took it seriously.
It angers me to see how our law enforcement is being criticized, disrespected, dishonored and downright abused for doing their jobs. Some cities are defunding their departments while others are calling for abolishment altogether. They allow lawlessness to destroy our cities while at the same time making it impossible for the officers to do their jobs. Cops just stand there as profanity, objects and even punches are hurled at them.
I’ve got news for you this will not happen in Henderson or Rusk County as long as I’m editor and publisher of this newspaper. I will always have the backs of our law enforcement. The few times I needed them at the office they were always there, without hesitation and I’m sure many of you have experienced the same.
I personally know many of our officers and they are the finest human beings found anywhere. They are indeed men and women that take their jobs serious and will defend us from all lawlessness in our communities.
Then you have those idiotic politicians in liberal cities and Washington telling them not to use force or weapons to bring law and order while they them selves have personal armed bodyguards or law enforcement around them to protect them. What hypocrites!
We are quickly becoming a lawless nation and it must end now. It’s time for every American to stand up and say we have had enough and support our law enforcement. Let them know that you appreciate them. Even better show them how much you care.
Lawlessness dates back to the early Bible days and will continue, as the lawless one (Satan) is loose on this earth. As Texans, have we so soon forgotten the wild-west days of old when outlaws terrorized our towns? In some cities it’s the same today they just don’t ride horses. Just as we needed law enforcement then we need it more now than ever.
Lawless people don’t like law enforcement. They love the life of crime until they get caught while law-abiding people love law enforcement. They keep us civilized and protected, they way America should be.
I realize that there are a few bad cops but that doesn’t mean the whole group is bad. Allow the departments to discipline or dismiss the problem makers but don’t toss out the whole department.
So I ask you to take the time and pray the following prayer for our law enforcement officers.
A Police Officer’s Prayer
(Author Unknown)
Oh Almighty God,
Whose Great Power and Eternal Wisdom Embraces the Universe,
Watch Over All Policemen and Law Enforcement Officers.
Protect Them from Harm in the Performance of Their Duty to Stop Crime, Robberies, Riots, and Violence.
We Pray,
Help Them Keep Our Streets and Homes Safe Day and Night.
We Recommend Them to Your Loving Care Because Their Duty is Dangerous.
Grant Them Your Unending Strength and Courage in Their Daily Assignments.
Dear God,
Protect These Brave Men and Women,
Grant Them Your Almighty Protection,
Unite Them Safely with Their Families After Duty Has Ended.
Amen.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.