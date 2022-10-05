Dan

I woke up Tuesday morning and it finally felt as if Fall had arrived. Indeed, it is Fall and I’m ready after experiencing an extended hot and dry Summer. I’m really looking forward to cooler weather, a warm fire in the fireplace, and a cup of coffee or hot chocolate as I relax in my favorite chair. This is my favorite time of the year.

But wait! (This is not an infomercial). It is a real-life experience. I looked at my current electric and gas bill and was shocked at the increased costs and it’s not even winter yet. So, I decided to do some research to see if my suspicion was correct and went to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association’s (NEADA) website and sure enough, my suspicion was correct, all heating fuel costs are increasing again.

