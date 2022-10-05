I woke up Tuesday morning and it finally felt as if Fall had arrived. Indeed, it is Fall and I’m ready after experiencing an extended hot and dry Summer. I’m really looking forward to cooler weather, a warm fire in the fireplace, and a cup of coffee or hot chocolate as I relax in my favorite chair. This is my favorite time of the year.
But wait! (This is not an infomercial). It is a real-life experience. I looked at my current electric and gas bill and was shocked at the increased costs and it’s not even winter yet. So, I decided to do some research to see if my suspicion was correct and went to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association’s (NEADA) website and sure enough, my suspicion was correct, all heating fuel costs are increasing again.
They are predicting that heating costs will reach its highest level in more than ten years. We will be paying 17.2 percent more to heat our homes and businesses this winter. Between 2020-2021 and 2021-2023, the cost of home energy will increase by more than 35%. I guess we need to see what else we can do without this year just to pay for the everyday necessities.
All energy is expected to increase, natural gas, electricity, heating oil, propane, and all fuels. The percent difference between 2020-2021 versus 2022-2023 natural gas will have increased 66.1 percent, electricity 11.5 percent, heating oil 74.5 percent, propane 57.8 percent, and all fuels 35.3 percent.
Get ready folks, turn down the thermostat get the sweaters and heavy coats out of the back of the closet you’re going to need them unless you have plenty of money to spend on increased heating bills even though you may not use it as much as last year.
Ever since the Democratic Party took control of the Whitehouse, Senate, and House of Representatives the cost of living has broken records for high prices. This is a fact, check it out yourself. You name it and it costs a whole lot more than it did two years ago. I don’t know about you, but it has really affected my family and there seems to be no relief in sight. Everything keeps rising in costs. I will have to say that auto gas prices have decreased a little but everything else is through the roof and I haven’t noticed any reduction in the cost of goods.
What I would like to know is what are all these companies doing with what must be record profits. I realize that their costs of doing business have increased just as well. But now that gas prices are coming down what’s their excuse? I manage this newspaper and our cost of doing business has increased drastically. Items such as utilities, property taxes, supplies, and much more.
In our printing department, our newsprint, plates, chemical, and ink has tripled in costs. Yet in the five years that I have been here, we have not raised our prices. Why? Because I know that our customers are experiencing increased costs as well. Don’t kid yourself if you think we can keep this business in the black by selling newspapers one copy at a time think again. We haven’t raised the prices on those either. Why? Because I know our readers are struggling as well. This business can only stay in business because of our advertisers. That’s why I’m asking you to please patronize them when you see their ads in The Henderson News, please tell them that you saw their ad in our newspaper.
I already know that many in East Texas must be struggling with no job. I often wonder how they are surviving. The first reason I say they have no job is that you can’t go anywhere without seeing help wanted signs up everywhere. Some companies are even placing help wanted ads on their bags and other items that customers will carry with them. The second reason I say they have no job is that traffic is a nightmare in the middle of the morning or day. If you don’t believe me, go to Tyler or Longview and you will see what I’m mean. I often say, “Doesn’t anybody work anymore?” Apparently not, they are all out on the highway which makes me wonder how they afford the gas for their cars or trucks.
If they don’t have a job, they are really going to be struggling to pay the increased heating cost at home, so they better make sure their heaters are working in their autos because they won’t be able to afford their heating costs at home.
Finally, I would like to say, “Thanks, President Biden! I will remember all of this come Christmas Day when we have the tree up and decorated with no presents under it. I promise you that I will remember it come the 2022 mid-terms and especially the 2024 election.”
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.