I woke up to the sound of howling at 1 a.m. this morning. The house was pitch black with only the yellow-orange light from the streetlights crawling through the windows. I tried to close my eyes and block it out.
Our dog, Finn, jumped in the bed, frantically licking my face to make sure I was getting up to help. There goes any chance of me getting a good night’s sleep...again.
I crawled out of bed and stumbled to the kitchen, which is an Olympic sport to do in the dark. Finn’s claws tapped on the floor after me the entire way. With a groan, I flipped on the light. A cardboard box with a fluffy red towel draped over the top sat in front of me. I folded the towel back.
Inside the box, a very disgruntled puppy greeted me. I picked her up and held her close to my chest, slightly bouncing like a mother comforting a baby. Her tummy was still full from her dinner, so she must have just been lonely.
We stayed in the kitchen for a little while before I set her back down in her box. I fluffed her cream-colored blanket and cleaned up her accidents before heading back to bed. As soon as my face hit my pillow, she started howling again.
Last weekend, we welcomed a Chihuahua mix puppy named Marceline into our family. We expected to bring her home in September, but the breeder (also my boyfriend’s stepmom) let us take her home early, as long as we were willing to start her transition to solid food and get her puppy shots as soon as possible.
We also got Finn from the same doggy parents last October, so they are biological siblings. Finn is far from your average fido. He’s rather dramatic about everything that crosses his path: fidget spinners, fans, and even foreign languages.
With that said, Finn also hates being alone. We’ve tried everything, but with no luck, he still annoys our innocent neighbors. But one weekend, my boyfriend’s dad came over and brought his dog. The two quickly became best friends, and when we left the house, Finn didn’t make a peep.
So, we started passively talking about getting another dog. A few weeks later, my boyfriend’s stepmom sent me pictures of the newest litter. Both of us immediately fell for Marceline. It was meant to be.
When we brought her home, Finn was instantly obsessed. He refused to let her out of his sight for the rest of the evening. Even throughout the first night, he went back and forth between his bed and her box every time she made a noise.
Finn takes his duties as a big brother seriously, even though it’s pretty clear that she annoys him sometimes. But as long as she doesn’t attack his tail or steal his toys, he’s happy to show her the ropes...and maybe even teach her a few bad habits along the way.
In just a few months, Marceline will blossom into one happy dog. But in the meantime, Finn and I will savor the precious, quiet moments of the night when she is sound asleep.
