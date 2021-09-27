Many of you may remember the Great Recession of 2008. Actually it started December 2007 and lasted until June 2009. I have never forgotten it neither the symptoms that started it. It devastated our nation and economy and brought havoc and fear to our citizens. It has been reported that this Great Recession was very similar to the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The cause of this recession was a tremendous economic downturn brought about because of the housing market when it went from a boom to a bust.
Unemployment reached ten percent with the GDP declining 0.3 percent dropping to 2.8 percent in 2009. Many lost their jobs, houses were foreclosed on, vehicles were repossessed and many saw their retirement funds vanish that caused utter chaos in their families.
From 2004 to 2006 the Federal Reserve continually increased interest rates that created a housing bubble. In 2007 a credit crisis began as banks started failing. Then this economic downturn started spreading all across the nation destroying the economy.
According to reports more than 8.7 million people lost their jobs with American households losing approximately $19 trillion net worth as a result of the stock market plunge. It took about four years for the nation to recover, some Americans never did.
Many Economists are saying today that there are four symptoms that will accompany the next recession. First, reduced bank capital, followed by soaring private debt, then ballooning federal deficit and finally student loans.
I’m no Economist but I have faced economic downturns for decades and went through a recession. I have learned the symptoms of a possible recession and I can tell you that those symptoms are in motion now.
Have you kept up with the housing boom lately? Houses that use to sell for less than $80 per square foot five years ago now average $125 to $165 per square foot today. That’s a substantial increase. Did I mention you had better have several thousand dollars set aside for needed improvements, if you can find or afford the materials or workers?
As of the first part of September over 8.4 million people are unemployed, just shy of the 8.7 million in the last recession. Many of those are by choice because of the Democrat’s extension of free money that amounted to more than those unemployed could make if they worked. Now that it has ended I believe we are going to start seeing a huge amount of foreclosures, repossessions and bankruptcies in the coming months.
Now the Democrats are seeking $3.5 trillion, on top of what they have already received for their so-called infrastructure plan. If approved it will bring increased taxes and another economic downturn and possibly start another recession. We’re already trillions of dollars in debt and now they claim that if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling there will be a government shutdown.
Inflation is running wild with higher costs and even shortages of every day products and needs for the consumer. There is a shortage of vehicles so therefore there are record prices for used vehicles. There is a shortage of housing, with sellers getting asking price or more for their house and property.
Other rising cost includes food, household items, clothes, gas, and utilities and just about everything else we need.
Are you beginning to see the symptoms of another possible recession? If so don’t be caught off guard but start planning and preparing now. My intentions are not to bring fear to you but awareness, since I have been through the Great Recession.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.©2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.