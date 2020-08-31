Lawlessness in the streets, de-funding the police, destroying our history, professional politicians attempting to unseat a duly elected president, deceiving the public, dividing a nation and I’m just getting started. When will it ever end?
It’s time to stop the madness! But how you might ask?
First, let’s start by arresting and throwing in jail every lawless protester charging them to the fullest extent of the law regardless of their color. How can we sit by and watch these thugs loot, burn and destroy cities and businesses and assault other Americans without doing something is beyond me. All I know is that some thug had not better not attempt to knock me to the ground or demand that I raise my fist to their cause. I can assure you that I will definitely raise a fist or what ever I can get my hands on but it won’t be for their cause, it will be for my protection.
Many cities are defunding their police departments and allowing them to become havens for lawlessness and destruction. I have a better idea let’s de-fund the government. It’s obvious that many of them do not care about us who elected them to serve and protect us. I don’t know about you but I can spend my tax dollars a lot better than they do. I’ve always believed that we are only free as long as we pay our taxes. If you don’t believe me then don’t pay your taxes and see how free you really are.
Then there are those that say our historical statues and monuments offend them so they are destroying them. Wait a minute those statues and monuments are my history too. I’ve never condoned slavery nor have I ever owned or participated in slavery and neither did my family. What if white people started destroying all black statues and monuments do you think that blacks would stand by and watch us do it? Absolutely not and rightfully so since it represents their history. This is not a Black Lives Matter problem it is anarchy and it must cease.
If this wasn’t enough we have a bunch of professional politicians who have made a career of sticking it to us while they live a lifestyle that we can only dream about because we are working hard to support them.
They have no idea what the average American citizen faces. Long-term politicians are too susceptible to be involved in deception or dishonesty. As I have said many times I will say it again it is time for term limits. It’s time for us as voters to demand it. It would change our political landscape dramatically. We don’t need politicians running our country we need business people running our country.
Case in point, the Democrats have worked for almost four years to un-seat a duly elected President. Everything they have accused him of has not been proven. If they had spent half that time helping him instead of trying to destroy him there is no telling how far along our country would be. Now that they have been unable to remove him from office before the November election they are pushing for mail in voting in hopes to steal the election since they can’t win it otherwise. If President Obama had been treated this way by the Republicans there would probably have been another Civil War.
They have spent four years deceiving the American people with help from the liberal mainstream media spewing out propaganda and their distorted views. They have literally deceived and convinced millions of people with biased and untruthful or slanted reporting. I’m amazed as I watch the same press conference that these so called journalist cover and how their reports are nothing like the press conference I heard or watched myself. I should know the difference since I have been a journalist for over two decades.
The Democrats have sowed more division and discord in this nation than any other group in my lifetime. Why? Because they want to control the Whitehouse and the Senate and will do whatever is necessary to obtain it even if it means destroying our great nation. President Donald Trump was right over four years ago, “we need to drain the swamp.”
All of this and I haven’t even touched the surface of what will be next if the Democrats win the upcoming election. So what can we do you might ask? Don’t vote for any Democrat or Republican that aligns themselves with these dishonest politicians. You can make a difference come November 3, 2020. This is how we stop the madness.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2020, Henderson Newspapers Inc.