My united family always celebrated Christmas together, crowded into my grandparents’ living room. We once celebrated every holiday this way, but Christmas hit differently.
There was always a fake crystal cookie jar filled with Texas Trash, or Chex Mix, whatever you call it, with nary a brazil nut or cashew because somebody may have picked through every refill. Fine! It was me...I’m somebody.
Old Danish cookie tins never filled with old Danish cookies but chocolate-covered Ritz with peanut butter or haystacks. Shoe-string potatoes in the little pop-top cans drenched in melted chocolate. Always some salty snack blended with some sweet snack to form some abomination that discerning palettes would never look twice at, but little white trash kids like me LOVED.
That big wobbly round table that Grandma loved so much, always filled with cookies and pies and cakes. Sweet treats that never touched a refrigerator until well after Christmas. Don’t make that face. I didn’t die.
Butter bowls and Cool Whip containers never filled with butter or whipped cream but noodles with Italian dressing, or gravy, or Green Stuff. Zip-loc bags of stuffing, pink stuff, ham, turkey, and green bean casserole. Filthy little, pudgy hands always coming away with turkey grease or cherry-flavored whipped cream up to the elbow. Paper plate after paper plate after paper plate stacking up in that oddly placed trash can until those butter bowls were empty or the contents uncomfortably beyond their use by dates.
All of us first-generation grandbabies piled in front of the TV inhaling cheap cigar smoke and laughing at Pa for being a wee bit tipsy and finally speaking aloud to us for the first time all year. Our long-played game was to test his level of deafness. Whispering, “Pa, Pa, Pa, Pa...” gradually getting louder until he’d finally snap that Bryllcreem waved hairline in our direction and act as though he’d heard us throughout the entire game.
He didn’t, we all knew.
Three little butts hunkered down into that brown ne’er before shampooed shag carpet, waiting for NORAD weather updates stalking Santa across the DFW and into our little East Texas towns, breaking news cutting into our favorite felted Christmas movies where the good guy always won and often the bad guy wasn’t bad, just misunderstood. Rudolph always lit the way even with hurt feelings, Heat Mizer and Snow Mizer come to some weird understanding and the holidays are beautiful, or that New Year baby crawled his slobbery butt all over time itself.
Fade back to our slightly sepia-toned Christmas memory collage.
Our most anticipated gift came in a giant black trash bag. Of the hundreds of wrapped boxes and bags littered throughout the living room, those grubby little first gens couldn’t wait for Grandma’s trash bag. Once our opening spot was picked she’d drag those monstrous bags out and throw them at us.
I don’t know why the threat of concussion and possible suffocation was always so much fun but we couldn’t wait for Grandma to chunk those 50-gallon gifts at us.
Every item was previously owned, Grandma was the Garage Sale Queen, after all. The only price tags we ever had to remove were tacky little shreds of masking tape that gave away the vast fortune spent digging through someone else’s trash. We loved that mess.
All the best toys were crammed into those recycling nightmares. My Rainbow Brite came out of one of those bags. Care Bears...plastic bags. My Little Pony? You guessed it...trash bag.
Clothes for days, none of it cute, full function. I was excited nonetheless, and I hate clothes. To this very day, clothes give me anxiety, but on Christmas Eve, as we dug in to those thrifted treats, I loved every ugly T-shirt and every ill-fitting pair of jeans.
There were always little extras specific to each of us.
I always had some worn out Stephen King books, a torch my mother took up after the black bags faded into memory. Come check out the corner in my office, and you’ll see evidence that torch still burns bright.
Sadly, that’s the only fire left burning from those happy years.
I’ll drive past that darkened house tonight.
I’ll drive into the wilderness behind it and celebrate Christmas with no crusty brown never-shampooed carpet, no tree crafted of felt and tacked to the wall to save space, no sparkly wrapped boxes. Black trash bags hold actual trash and fake crystal cookie jars only hold cookies baked in someone else’s oven. Ziploc bags now hold my chicken and dressing, and butter tubs really hold butter because left overs don’t last in the woods.
I will still feel joy at a modest Christmas shared with my beloved Sasquatch. Our children, those outwardly feral monsters which are really Mama’s little love bugs, will sit at our feet watching impatiently for NORAD images of falling dressing, while the big dumb one races through the forest chasing away any Santas that may be lurking.
I will feel joy, I will feel love, and in the most still moments I will feel them. I will know June and Jimmie Grubbs, my very much missed Pa and Grandma, are there, even if only in the sepia-toned memories dredged up by the holiday season.
Merry Christmas y’all.
Soak it in, every detail.
Amber Lollar is the managing editor for The Henderson News.