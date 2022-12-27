Amber

My united family always celebrated Christmas together, crowded into my grandparents’ living room. We once celebrated every holiday this way, but Christmas hit differently. 

There was always a fake crystal cookie jar filled with Texas Trash, or Chex Mix, whatever you call it, with nary a brazil nut or cashew because somebody may have picked through every refill. Fine! It was me...I’m somebody. 

