As a child, I will admit that the dark always perturbed me. Any excuse to have a flashlight or some sort of night light made me feel safe...just knowing that there was some sort of light chasing away the darkness as I slept. Now I can’t have it dark enough to sleep.
That little nightlight enabled me to feel powerful. It gave me the feeling that I had control of the darkness. Powerful enough, that no shadow could creep up and carry me away off into the night, but just bright enough to allow me to drift into slumber.
It works that way too now as an adult, just minus the nightlight. The world we live in today, can be and often is a very dark place. Full of terrible mean people and things that I couldn’t have even imagined as a child.
I’ve learned over the years that I, have to be a light ... spiritually speaking. I’ve learned to take the negativity and use it to make my light shine brighter and brighter, without worrying that it could go out.
The only way your light can be snuffed out is if you allow it to be. We are all unique individuals. Not one person is the same as the other.
Light chases away the darkness, and in some cases can bring others out from the darkness and show them to the light. Darkness is the lack of light. And you don’t have to cower in its shadows.
We are powerful creatures. We hold the power of life and death in the words we speak. We hold the power of love, laughter, and the will to do good things.
The power button is in your heart. Ignite that flame of hope. Ignite that flame of love. Ignite that flame of forgiveness. Ignite that flame of compassion. The world doesn’t have to be a dark place if you shine your light wherever you are. As lights, we need something to keep us charged and that is positivity. Be positive. Surround yourself with positive people. We all need someone that refreshes us and helps us to find the light in dark situations. It may seem hard, but I’d rather live knowing that I am not only being a shining beacon of hope in my own life, but one in others lives as well. I don’t want to wallow around in the darkness and hold on to shadows that don’t fuel my life for what I am meant to be. We have to break those chains.
By “shining your light”, I mean to do good things for people. Love people. Do good things for the planet. Buy someone groceries that you know is having a hard time. Take your coworker to lunch. Be a friend. I don’t know about any of you, but I am sick of the negative Nancies. I am sick of seeing people treat others as inferiors. I am sick of seeing people use words to degrade and downsize others.
You can go to church all you want. You can preach to others all you want but at the end of the day, if you aren’t lighting a path and being an example, then all you are doing is warming a church pew or spewing hot air. Actions speak louder than words or a comfy pew seat.
I promise you this one thing...I will continue to be that night light. I will continue to be kind, caring, loving, and help others as much as I can. And if you don’t like it, I am sorry...you can flee into your darkness or join the light and help spread love throughout humanity. We are better than this. We were meant to love. Not to judge. Not to hate but to love...and not pick and choose who we love. But to love everyone.
Ben Marmolejo-Najera is the graphic designer for The Henderson News. His email is graphics@thehendersonnews.com. © 2020, Henderson Newspapers Inc.