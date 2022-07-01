As most young people I never thought about becoming a senior citizen much less preparing to become one. I remember when I reached my 60’s I would get information from AARP, a membership program for senior citizens. I never opened it but threw it in the trash feeling offended trying to convince myself, I’m not old.
A few years later when I reached 65 years old, I woke up one morning and wondered what has happened to me? My health was declining, I felt pain and discomfort like never before. I started getting alarming reports from doctor’s visit and even a few stays in the hospital. Then it hit me, I’m a senior citizen. My mom tried to warn me but being hardheaded I would not listen as if it would never happen to me.
The next eye-opening event that happened was when I started receiving letters from the Social Security Administration giving me details about retiring and Social Security benefits. I decided that I had better read this and not throw it in the trash. I’m sure glad I did because it was a real eye-opening moment when I realized how much or should I say how little my social security retirement funds would be every month.
Even though I had reached the time of retirement I could not retire for it was obvious that I had not made enough money in my lifetime to live on that small amount of money and that was almost three years ago. The reason for such a low amount of money was because my jobs never paid very much even thought I have worked since I was 15 years old and continued working to this day.
Now I know firsthand what senior citizen social insecurity is and feel I need to alert my readers who have not yet reached that milestone to please prepare now if you haven’t.
According to the National Council on Aging Over 15 million Americans aged 65 plus are economically insecure, living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL) ($25,760 per year for a single person in 2021). These older adults struggle with rising housing and health care bills, inadequate nutrition, lack of access to transportation, diminished savings, and job loss. For older adults who are above the poverty level, one major adverse life event can change today’s realities into tomorrow’s troubles.
The 2.3 million older adults on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) receive, on average, just $475 each month. 21% of married Social Security recipients and 43% of single recipients aged 65+ depend on Social Security for 90% or more of their income. 61% of households headed by an individual aged 65+ had debt in 2016. The median debt of senior households was $31,050 in 2019. About half of households headed by a senior aged 55+ have no retirement savings in 2019.
Older adults aged 65 plus spend on average $17,500 annually in housing-related expenses in 2019. Also 9.7 million seniors owe money on a mortgage and/or home equity line of credit. Of these, 30% have payments that exceed one quarter of their income in 2018.
The reason I wanted to share this information with you is with the current condition of our economy, massive increase in inflation and the crazy housing market I have concerns for my fellow senior citizens since I’m experiencing it firsthand.
Gasoline prices continue to increase as is our everyday personal needs and food costs. For those who need medical care don’t count on Medicare to be your sole source of help.
Most of us do not qualify for any kind of government assistance and the so-called Social Security raises to our monthly checks is a joke, it’s more like a tip, a small one at that, than a cost-of-living raise.
It makes me angry every time I learn that government assistance is given to those who will not work, those that know how to beat the system and especially those who are not legal citizens. It is the senior citizens that has paid their hard-earned money in taxes and into the Social Security system and now that it’s time to get our money back the government finds ways to penalize us. It’s just not right.
The lazy and undeserving gets financial help (our tax money by the way) and the wealthy has all the loopholes while most senior citizens suffer. As the old cliché goes “they got the gold-mine and we get the shaft.”