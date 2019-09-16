After accepting Henderson as my second home for four years, I have decided it was my time to move on.
I am saying goodbye to the media industry without any idea of what I’m doing next.
My time at the newspaper has been an adventurous ride, to say the least. I chose to run this article on this particular page because this is where I began my career at The Henderson News.
Four years ago, and fresh out of Kilgore College, I started part-time doing this page and other odd work that could be found for me. About six months later, I was moved into the advertising department full time and continued to layout this page.
After returning from having Presley, I came back into the editorial department and still managed to be in charge of this page.
This particular page has been one of the consistent things I have had in four years. I have typed many birth, wedding and anniversary announcements to be placed on this page. I have been privileged to attend many different wonderful events and programs that you came to read on this page. I have watched 4-H students grow and accomplish many things on this page. This page has been a consistent part of me for four years and I can already feel a small hole starting with out it.
As I look at the big bold word at the top of the page that says, family, it reminds of many different things.
For one, that the staff that I have worked with at the newspaper office, current and past, have always been a family to me. Some of us argue, some hug it out but at the end of the day we are all team and family, here to provide our community with local news.
The second thing it reminds me of is the people in the community that have accepted me as their family. I have countless friendships throughout Henderson and Rusk County. Many people have treated me like their own family and I can never give enough thanks to them.
The last thing that goes with family for me is my actual family; Chris, Presley and I. Many of you have read my columns to see a glimpse of our family and have gotten to watch Presley grow over her two years. She will continue to thrive as we all know but there has been some recent bumps that we are working to get over.
I won’t go into a lot of details but in the best interest of my sister and niece, I will be raising my 18-month-old niece for at least the next year while my sister gets the help she needs.
Yes, I’m crazy and going to have a two year old and 18 month old.
So my little family of three will temporarily grow to four. I am continuously reminded by many people that the Lord will never give us more than we can handle and he has a plan for each of us.
With that being said, I know that when it is time for me to find my next job it will happen because the Lord will take care of us. It was on my heart to give my notice and leave the newspaper prior to my niece coming into my home but I think the timing is working out extremely well.
I will miss many things about this job but most of all I will miss the family I have made in Henderson.
Thank you for reading, caring and supporting me in my short journalism career. Please continue to support this newspaper and those that are here bringing you the local news.
Tory Van Blarcum is the reporter for TheHenderson News.
