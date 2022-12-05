There is a Christmas song that is always popular during the holiday season titled, “Why Can’t Every Day Be Like Christmas.”
It was recorded by Elvis and many others. I heard it this morning and it got me thinking.
In most Christmas seasons, it seems that we can put our differences aside, but folks this year seem a little less mellow.
I blame politics.
We as an extended family gather for Thanksgiving, then a few weeks later meet again to celebrate Christmas. Our family, I guess like most, have differences regarding religion, political beliefs and of course we grandparents are always able to offer advice about how to raise children from birth to adulthood! But we get along, especially at Christmas.
It also seems like the song title could apply to real life in today’s world. It seems to be that political differences are much more intense, if that is the right word.
When I was growing up, we had differences of opinion on candidates, political policies as well as strategies used by the various politicians. Today, however, those differences seem to be much more personal.
I remember my Dad kidding other members of the family because they didn’t “Like Ike.”
Differences today result in cases of downright ugly comments because opinions on religion and politics, mostly politics, differ.
In many cases in the U.S., have led to violence, along with splits in families that prevent peaceful family gatherings during the holiday season.
In many cases, when families do get together, there are rules long established. Do not discuss politics or religion under any circumstances. Focus on the positive, the great food, the joy of kids opening presents and the pure emotion of a grandparent reading “The Night Before Christmas,” with family gathered on Christmas Eve.
I have written before about the time that our six-year-old (now 17) grandson and I scooted under the Christmas tree to look upward at the angel placed on the very top of the tree. No words were spoken, but we both felt the love generated by the meaning of the Christmas season and the thought “Why can’t every day be like Christmas.”
At any rate, I know we live in a different time than the days when my dad “Liked Ike,” but I do wish at some point, we as citizens, as Republicans, Democrats and Independents could put the hate aside and just agree to disagree.
Just because I don’t believe the same as my neighbor, doesn’t mean that I or my neighbor should be fire-bombed or have a demonstration in front of my house. Not that we have seen those extremes in East Texas, but they certainly have occurred in other parts of the country. Usually over political differences.
I think the massive amount of attention paid to politics by the massive number of networks that seemingly are devoted to nothing but politics and politicians have created a really negative, tense, highly charged environment in this country.
I miss the days when I could pick up my afternoon paper from the front yard, read the latest news, including the editorial page and not feel hate because I didn’t agree with a point being made on the Op Ed page.
I do wish the television people would tone it down. Maybe just for the holiday season. There are tons of good stories out there each day. Especially this time of year. Then perhaps every day would seem a little more like Christmas at least for a little while!
Ronnie Morrison is a former Henderson Daily News sports editor who is now a freelance writer and occasional contributor.