I have found through experience that there are some similarities between a recession and a hurricane, they are both predictable. I know I have experienced them both and believe me neither is much fun, but both can be very damaging to your possessions and life.
My first hurricane took place in Vero Beach, Florida in the 1990s. I had never experienced a hurricane before, so I didn’t know what to expect. As with all hurricanes people generally get several days of warnings to prepare. So, I listened and followed the advice of people who had experienced them before. I stocked up on necessary supplies, brought everything inside that could be blown away, and boarded up all my windows just to be safe and protected.
The night the hurricane hit my power went out immediately and it sounded like the winds were going to blow my house down. To say I was frightened is an understatement. I had never experienced anything like that until then or after. However, since I had prepared for the storm, I didn’t experience any harm or damage to myself or my property.
My second experience going through a hurricane was in Alvin, Texas almost five years ago. This time it wasn’t the winds but flooding I experienced. Most of the houses in my area and many in my neighborhood were flooded and damaged. I remember getting up after midnight and seeing the flood waters within four inches of my door, they covered my yard and went inside my neighbor’s homes. I quickly placed more sandbags at the entrance of my doors and garage. Once again, we were spared without harm or damage, just little or no sleep. Preparation paid off.
Just as I experienced these hurricanes, I have also experienced three recessions and know first-hand the warning signs and how to prepare for them.
There have been 19 notable recessions in U.S. history with three of them taking place in the past 21 years. I remember these three very well because I experienced each of them. One happened in 2001, one was in 2008/2009 and the other was in 2020.
The one that took place in 2001 was right during the highly publicized event of Y2K when our world was supposed to be changed forever. Well, it didn’t happen as predicted but the recession did and affected millions of Americans. I made the necessary preparations and survived without any interruption. Others were not as fortunate.
The second recession I experienced was the Great Recession of 2008/2009 that was triggered by the sub-prime mortgage crisis that rocked our nation and depleted the retirement savings and stocks of multitudes. I personally counseled several people who lost most of what they owned especially their savings and stocks. If you remember gasoline had reached almost $4.00 per gallon in some places. I made it through that one too.
The most recent one was in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic. It has been proclaimed the worst since the Great Depression of the 1940s. The economy fell at a record rate of 31.2 percent. In April 20.5 million jobs were lost that sent the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent. We are still experiencing the effects of that one now even though they aren’t calling it a recession, but I tend to differ since the symptoms are much the same as the other recessions.
Many economists are stating that there will be a recession possibly starting this year and will increase in 2023. By 2024 it is predicted to be in full force. I hope you are aware that 2024 is an election year. Do you remember the 2008 recession? It also was an election year and now known as The Great Recession.
I urge you to at least pay attention to some of the signs that are upon us and prepare before there’s no time to prepare. I know I am.
One of the warning signs of a recession is inflation and its effects on the economy. Another sign is the job market. Even though there are “now hiring” signs posted everywhere it won’t be long until you will read in the news about major layoffs.
Another warning sign is your money doesn’t go quite as far as it did or shall I say lack of money because of the high cost of necessary items. Have you started dipping into your reserves or savings yet? Many have.
Here are a few ways that you can prepare yourself for what I believe is an inevitable recession. Start now to reassess your financial responsibilities. Another good practice is to prioritize your debt and be sure not to add any more to it right now. Don’t add to your credit card debt either but start paying it down or better yet pay off the balance. Save, save and save some more putting away as much cash as possible in your emergency fund. Protect your savings by watching the stock market daily. Plan for your family’s everyday needs for food and necessities while you can.
Your best strategy for preparation is to plan now and expect the worse.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.