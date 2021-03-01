As the first snowflakes fell, I thought to myself how beautiful the flakes looked but then all heck broke loose. The temperature went below what any of us would consider comfortable, and after a few inches of snow, the ice added to the mayhem. Most Texans probably didn’t know what to think about the white stuff that fell from the sky last week. When I heard the weatherman talk about last week’s arctic visit before it happened, I thought he was lying. You know, because the forecast is hardly every accurate in my opinion, when they say it’s going to rain, it doesn’t and then when there is hardly a chance of rain it turns into 100 percent. So, I figured it wasn’t going to be as bad as was forecasted. However, I still took the appropriate measures and wrapped my topiary trees in the front yard to protect them from Elsa’s frigid grasp. (They decided to death was better than negative wind chills). We wrapped the faucets in December, but I checked them anyway. I went to the dollar store and bought extra batteries and candles. But then, like I said, it was much worse than what I had expected and the weatherman was actually right this time. After the third day of the icy mess on the ground I was over it. I was ready to cancel my free trial of Alaska living, and never look back. Luckily, we had plenty bottled water to make it through, as many cities were on the brink of running out of water, or running extremely low due to all of the busted water lines. Mid-week we needed bread and we needed prescription medications. Thanks to my brother-in-law , we trekked another town over to pick up prescriptions and find bread. At one point, sometime in all of this I know we went to a local store and while their employees put out one pallet of water, it was like a block of cheese had been dropped into a tank full of mice. Yeah, you get it, there was none left. Much like the milk, bread and egg crisis that lasted a few days because of hoarders and price gougers who tried to use the opportunity to make a few bucks. I don’t think any amount of prepping would be sufficient to get anyone in Texas ready for negative arctic temperatures and ice as thick as Aunt Irma’s eyebrows, which have Frida Kahlo’s beat by a country mile. I’d be content to not ever have to go through this again. I know many people experienced this historical weather event much worse than we did, so I am thankful for having the staples we needed to survive. Could you imagine freezing to death in your own home? Or having to huddle to keep warm in makeshift blanket tent in the middle of your living room? Many people did. And some people perished.
My heart was so happy that I saw so many people helping their neighbors and even strangers that they never met distributing water, food, transportation and warmth that was much needed. It was nice to see people of all walks of life come together to help each other. Thank you to those politicians that took their time out, also putting their own lives in danger to help their constituents, the very people that elected them to their positions. And although I am not too fond of many of her ideas and political stances, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York I would like to thank you for stepping in and making a difference in the lives of my fellow Texans. Not many will say it, but I will. Especially when our own Sen. Cruz decided that Cancun looked much better than staying home and weathering the storm with his fellow Texans. Although he did return after dropping off his family and volunteered to help in Houston (probably out of a sense of damage control), it was after he’d been scolded and scrutinized. My gutters in the back of my house looked about what I imagine Cruz felt like after all of this… bent, dented and in disarray on the ground.
Some weather gurus and forecasters are predicting another snow event in March. I hope that these predictions are part of the 99.9 percent of inaccuracy, but we’ll see. I’ll have a good margarita recipe ready this time.
Ben Marmolejo-Najera is the graphic designer for The Henderson News. His email is graphics@thehendersonnews.com. © 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.