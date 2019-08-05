It was a Tuesday in 2001 while putting the final touches on the newspaper before sending it to the press I heard a loud voice calling me from the front of the building, “I want to see Moore not less.” This was how a local retired doctor would address me.
So I rushed up front and there stood Dr. Earl Christian Kinze wearing his signature bowtie. You may have never heard of Dr. Kinze but you probably know one of the many children he delivered, Earl Christian Campbell, the great University of Texas and Houston Oiler football player, who was actually named after Dr. Kinze.
Dr. Kinze was celebrating his 94th birthday and stopped by to invite me to the local Rotary club meeting where he had been a charter member for over 50 years.
At first I was hesitant since I had never been involved in any type of club, not even in school. But Dr. Kinze wouldn’t take no for an answer as he walked out the door expecting me to follow him telling me that I could ride with him.
This will be interesting, I thought since he didn’t own a car or a driver’s license. It didn’t take me long once outside to figure out that he was expecting me to drive. And so I did every Tuesday until he passed away. Even at 94 years of age Dr. Kinze believed in being a part of a civic organization, especially Rotary.
For 18 years I have been a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow for 16 of those years. Since my career has taken me to many cities in East Texas and the Houston area I have always been a part of this great civic club.
As a worldwide organization we have almost eradicated polio. We put out flags during patriotic holidays, feed the poor, send students to leadership camps, raise money for worthy projects and much, much more.
This is why our motto is “Service Above Self.” Rotarians are true servants in their communities.
Henderson is fortunate to have four civic organizations Kiwanis, Lions, Optimist and Rotary. All of them serve our community and because of their service, commitment and dedication our community is a better place to live.
Civic organizations are made up of professionals, community leaders, clergy and volunteers from many backgrounds that give of their time, energy and, sometimes, money. They are always ready to serve without pay or a pat on the back.
They help provide for the poor, contribute to scholarships, participate in local worthy causes while at the same time supporting the national organization which they are affiliated.
So, the next time you see a civic organization member be sure to thank them for all the hard work they do above and beyond their regular jobs just to make a difference in our community and all over the world.
Better yet why not join one today you will be glad that you did. Contact any one of the civic organizations mentioned above and I’m sure they would be more than happy to inform you about their club and how you can get involved.
If you don’t know a club member then contact me here at the newspaper and I will steer you in the right direction. Of course, I would love to discuss Rotary with you.
If Dr. Kinze was willing to make a difference at 94 years of age I know that you can but you have to join first.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.
