A couple of weeks ago I stood in shock as I tried to find one of my favorite snacks, MoonPies. There was not one single box on the shelf so I proceeded to walk down other isles only to find none.
In my desperation I went to several other stores only to see the same scene, empty shelves where MoonPies were stocked.
What is the deal I thought to myself only to learn later that there had been a massive run on most stores that sold food, water, toiletries, disinfectants, etc. because of the Coronavirus.
You might be thinking, “What’s the big deal with MoonPies?” You see, I was raised on Moon Pies and Pepsi Cola. That was a special treat in South Carolina where I grew up. Ever since then I have been hooked. Please don’t tell my doctor.
For those of you who don’t know what a MoonPie is allow me to educate you. It is two graham cookies with marshmallow squeezed between them and coated with various coatings. Chocolate, vanilla, and banana are my favorites. They come in single size, double-decker and even mini-size for diabetics like me.
Mm! I’m craving one right now as I write this column but since somebody bought all of them in Henderson I will have to do without. I hope I don’t have a panic attack.
Well a few days later I went back to the store and to my amazement there were still no MoonPies. So as I walked through the store I was shocked to see that over half the shelves were empty. That’s right, no milk, eggs, bread, fresh meats, frozen meats, lunchmeats, other food items, disinfectants, paper towels, wipes, napkins, toilet paper and the list goes on.
I can somewhat see the food products being scarce but toilet paper? To make matters worse this created hysteria that lead to rudeness, stinginess and even hoarding. I still can’t comprehend the run on toilet paper. I read last week that a tractor and trailer rig was found in North Carolina with a load of stolen toilet paper. Really?
Calm down people stop fearing and over reacting. We will get through this. How can I be so sure? Easy, I have been through two hurricanes and within short distances of several tornados. I know what it is like to face empty shelves in those areas during those times. But none of that compares to what we have faced in the past few weeks.
At the writing of this column they are now limiting grocery and toiletry items to one item each per customer. I guess all of those that bought freezers in desperation will have an empty appliance for a while. According to my research there are no freezers available, not even at the warehouses or online stores.
The last time I experienced this kind of panic was in 1999, the Y2K scare. If you remember we were going back to the dark ages. No electricity, no computers and the world was coming to a standstill. Shelves were empty people were stockpiling, even hoarding. Some escaped to hills preparing for doomsday.
Even though it was over 20 years ago I remember that time very well. I didn’t panic then and I’m not panicking now.
Why? Because I know who I believe and I am convinced that He is able to guard what I have entrusted to Him until that day (II Timothy 1:12).
I encourage you not to fear or have anxiety for if you trust in God he promises to keep you. This might be a good time to start reading the Bible, pray and trust Him and not the government.
So, as I look up at the moon tonight thinking about how I wish I had a MoonPie I will wait until the sun rises and remember the Son (Jesus Christ) has it all under control if we will just trust Him.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.