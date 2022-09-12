I decided to pause the continued documentation of my journey to a healthier me because of this special occasion - Patriot Day. I think about this time of year throughout the year most of the time. It was a special time for me. The year before I had embarked on a new life with my daughter and was settling in with a new job. I was making new friends for the first time in a long time. I met my husband a few months before that fateful September.
I imagine it is similar to how my grandparents felt about the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Even though the country went to war life went on. Their oldest son was fighting in the Pacific while my grandmother was pregnant with my father toward the end of the war. There was a great family story about how my Uncle Raymond had sent my grandparents a telegram to ask them to send him some money. They were terrified when the telegram showed up because in those days a telegram usually meant someone had died in combat or was missing. My grandparents paid him back by sending him a telegram notifying him he had a new baby brother. I am sure it was the last thing he expected since he was in his early twenties.
This year on the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, many people are looking back at the disastrous one-year anniversary of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I will not say the exact quote because it contains profanity, but a certain ex-President says to not underestimate Biden’s ability to screw things up. As a joke, my husband bought me a t-shirt with the censured version of the quote. The withdrawal not only led to the death of 13 military men and women but countless Afghanistan citizens. Then when Biden decided to show off and ordered a drone strike, he got an innocent Afghanistan man and his children killed.
The military abandoned billions of dollars of weapons and ammunition for the Taliban and Al Qaeda to use against the Afghanistan people, many of whom were informants for the United States government. There are also still Americans in hiding in Afghanistan that were abandoned but the Biden Regime was quick to evacuate refugees that had not been properly vetted. At this moment we have Taliban and Al Qaeda terrorists living here in America because of the sloppy withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Which brings me to what prompted this column. As I was searching for 9/11 artwork last year, I noticed much of the artwork has ‘never forget’ or something similar, but haven’t we already forgotten? In the grand scheme of things, 21 years is not that long of a time. Most of us were united because for the first time in a long time it didn’t matter what race, ethnicity, religion, or other boxes the politicians put us in because all of us were attacked that day.
At least when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor it was a military base. While the Pentagon wasn’t a civilian target, the twin towers were full of civilians; the planes were full of civilians, and the intended targets in Washington DC were civilians.
I miss the unity of the country that was felt on September 12, 2001, but I don’t think we can ever get that back. We cannot even agree that certain subjects have no place being taught in schools, public or private, or even in the home, like Critical Race Theory and Gender Theory
How difficult is it to agree that students should not be taught they are either a victim or the oppressor based on their skin color or that we should not be teaching kindergarteners or any child for that matter, that they can change their gender? Why are some teachers and parents encouraging young girls to get double mastectomies? Why do plastic surgeons have waiting lists for top and bottom surgeries to turn boys into girls and girls into boys? This is happening here in Texas more than most of us think.
About five to ten years ago I remember them discussing starting sex education in kindergarten and I instinctively said no way was a teacher going to start talking to my son about sex. The people that were advocating for this were quick to defend it by saying it would be age appropriate and it would help them not be victims of sexual assault.
Well, it has quickly turned into a full-blown curriculum that encourages children to watch their parents have sex. Pride parades have quickly gone from celebrating equality to excuses for exposing children to the debauchery that is grooming them to become victims of sex trafficking and any manner of other events like drag queen story hours that will steal their childhood.
The slippery slope is here and we have turned our society into Sodom and Gomorrah.
Katy Mirtz-Myers is the graphics artist for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <graphics@thehendersonnews.com>. ©2021, Henderson Newspapers, Inc.