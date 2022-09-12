katy

I decided to pause the continued documentation of my journey to a healthier me because of this special occasion - Patriot Day. I think about this time of year throughout the year most of the time. It was a special time for me. The year before I had embarked on a new life with my daughter and was settling in with a new job. I was making new friends for the first time in a long time. I met my husband a few months before that fateful September.

I imagine it is similar to how my grandparents felt about the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Even though the country went to war life went on. Their oldest son was fighting in the Pacific while my grandmother was pregnant with my father toward the end of the war. There was a great family story about how my Uncle Raymond had sent my grandparents a telegram to ask them to send him some money. They were terrified when the telegram showed up because in those days a telegram usually meant someone had died in combat or was missing. My grandparents paid him back by sending him a telegram notifying him he had a new baby brother. I am sure it was the last thing he expected since he was in his early twenties. 

