Grief is not an emotion I process well.
Anger is my most prevalent emotion, and it has served me well...until it didn’t.
40 years ago, a thing happened that has affected every aspect of my life. This thing shaped who I got to be as a child and who I chose to be as an adult on an emotional level. The depth of sadness I experienced as a child translated to depression as a teenager, which turned to anger and an eventual shutdown of outward emotional capability and the origin of a depth of pettiness that you can’t even fathom, all stemmed from this event.
All those years ago, my parents divorced, and my father walked away. Such a common thing, this dissolving of family units. So many others have gone through the same thing and come out unscathed, and you know what, I thought I was one of those.
For 40 years, I thought I was one tough cookie. I was stone cold and unbreakable. Who needs that guy, right? Not me.
Honestly, I didn’t need him. My mother worked her fingers to the bone to provide for me with no help from him. She was all the dad I could tolerate.
There was no short supply of positive male role models in my life. I had an uncle to look up to, and June Grubbs was all the father figure any kid could need. He taught me what a healthy-ish relationship was supposed to look like, which was him sitting quietly in his recliner watching Wheel of Fortune while Grandma ran the world. It worked. The only arguments I ever witnessed in that household were over domino games.
So my biological didn’t bother, and I plodded along all these years thinking it didn’t bother me either. There have been actual conversations where I’ve said it wouldn’t bother me a bit if he fell off the face of the planet...until he did.
My biological father passed away, and it shook me straight through to my ice-cold core.
The 40-year-old wall of denial gave way, and I suddenly felt the raw emotions of a 3-year-old who lost her Daddy.
The things I’d been too young to process and then too callous to care about suddenly crashed around me, and I’m now forced to experience emotions that I never considered.
I’ve moved through most of my 43 years not really thinking about the family I didn’t have. I had decent enough relationships with the local Lollar kids, and that felt like enough somehow. I had a passing connection with my grandfather in high school that fizzled quickly but satisfied some part of my secretly lonely heart. I had a secret and quietly distant relationship with my sweet sister when good ole dad decided to move back to town. For a lot of years, this felt like all the Lollar I needed.
Several years ago, my grandfather died. About a year later, I found out through a random Google search that brought up an obituary in which I wasn’t listed. The same happened with my grandmother. I heard in passing that she was gone and I found a very similar obituary. While I didn’t know them as a granddaughter should, I still mourned their loss...alone.
Mostly, I mourned another lost connection to a group of people to whom I still didn’t realize I wanted to be connected, and as I stated before, I don’t exactly know how to process grief, so I skipped straight to anger. Now we follow that sad little circle back around to my father and the loss of what felt very much like the last connection.
My poor overburdened sister, the baby of the family, our father’s caretaker through dementia and a slow passing due to breathing issues, made sure to include me. I was proportionately high on the list of people notified of his passing. I was listed in his obituary. I was asked to join the family at his memorial service.
I was blown away by these things that others find so trivial. To be publicly acknowledged as the daughter of David, of the house Lollar, changed something, touched some part of my dark little heart, and I finally admitted to myself how much I had always wanted to belong.
As anxiety roiled in my belly and doubt raged in my brain, I walked alone into the familiarity of the funeral home. The lighting dimly set to calm you, the colors muted so as to reduce tension, the smell of numerous flowers and the perfumes of numerous relatives mixing, sofas well-stuffed and cozy, very much the expected funeral home experience.
Fully expecting to take a back seat and watch my family interact from the shadows, I hesitantly entered only to be met by two faces that were oddly familiar and two embraces that absolutely melted that wall of ice that had protected my pitiful little heart all these 40 years.
Imagine 40 years without ever knowing the embrace of an aunt. I know that feeling but after those 2 hours sitting on overstuffed sofas discussing memories I don’t have and shedding tears I didn’t know were in me...I can’t remember how that felt before.
Numbers were exchanged and Facebook accounts linked. Unknown cousins were hugged. Introductions were made as my father’s oldest daughter. Family photos were snapped by the dozen and I was included.
Watching those two unknown but desperately missed aunts interact showed me how much my lonely puzzle piece fit in with these people. Our sheer lunacy matches so perfectly.
This connection is in its infancy. We could absolutely all fall down and never speak again, it’s happened before. These relationships are so new, so clean, and so fragile but they exist and for their sheer existence I am blessed.
I don’t care why you are separated from the people you should love. I don’t care how long it’s been since you spoke to them or they reached out to you. It doesn’t matter how hard you think you are or how much you think you’re okay without them.
Reach out. Tear down walls! Heal hearts!!
