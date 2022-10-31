Katy

We will get back to queer gender studies debauchery later. The mental health issues of this country and the world have been going on for years. We will still be Sodom and Gomorrah until this world has a come-to-Jesus moment. I have a feeling it is coming sooner than many think. 

It saddens me that there were more drag queen “family-friendly” shows in Dallas. They were far from “family-friendly” as the drag queens sang to little kids about sexual acts and exposed themselves to the kids. The videos are disturbing.

