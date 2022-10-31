We will get back to queer gender studies debauchery later. The mental health issues of this country and the world have been going on for years. We will still be Sodom and Gomorrah until this world has a come-to-Jesus moment. I have a feeling it is coming sooner than many think.
It saddens me that there were more drag queen “family-friendly” shows in Dallas. They were far from “family-friendly” as the drag queens sang to little kids about sexual acts and exposed themselves to the kids. The videos are disturbing.
However, since Veteran’s Day is soon, I wanted to write a dedication to my favorite Veteran – My Dad.
He wrote this letter to me when I was four. Apparently, I kept bugging my Mom
asking why Daddy had to be gone all the time. It was only for two weeks during the summer but to a four-year-old, it felt a lot longer than that. This particular summer he had gotten transferred and was away more because he had to report for duty and find us a place to live.
Also, I have to explain how I go by Katy when my legal name is Jewel. I am the youngest of five children. My dad named me after his first boss and his grandmother. My name was supposed to be Jewell Katharina, but the hospital got the spelling wrong and on my birth certificate it says, Jewel Kathryne. I didn’t know this until I was an adult and why I had so many names. Everyone in my family called me Katy but when I got letters from some of them, they would address me as Jewel. To add even more confusion to my name my Mom would sometimes call me Katharina. My Grandmother’s name was Kathryne and she was Katy so I became little Katy. After thinking about it, my Grandmother’s name might have also been Katharina but everything I saw either said, Katy or Kathryne.
Below is the text of the letter my Mom found and gave to me about 15 years ago.
You’ll have to get your mother to read this for you. Your mother was saying in her letters that you were wanting to know why I had to leave again for summer camp all the time. The reason that I go is that I love your mother and you and your brother and sisters. I realize that it seems odd that if you love someone that you love someone that you leave them for a couple of weeks but when you get older, you’ll understand that everybody has to give up some thing they love. In my case its two weeks every summer that I have to give up being with you and your mother. If me and hundreds of other individuals did not do this every year the day would come when I wouldn’t be able to buy nice things and we probably wouldn’t get to visit Grandma and Grandpa Mirtz when ever we wanted to. There are people in this world who would like to take everything that we’ve worked for away from us. Jewell, that’s the best I can explain it to you now. Maybe if you save this letter and read it to yourself when you get older, you’ll understand then.
I’ll have to close for now but remember you always be your mothers and mine little baby no matter how old you get. I want you to help your mother by picking up your clothes and toys, so stay sweet and I’ll see you in a few days.
His handwriting was as messy as ever but then he had at least five other letters to write and not much time to do it. I will always treasure this letter.
I cried when I read it the first time as an adult as I started crying again as I reread it again last week.
I understand as an adult what he meant.
I understand sometimes having to leave your family behind as you have to travel away from your family to be able to support said family.
I also understand that our military must be trained and ready to defend us at moment’s notice especially in these turbulent times.
I could always count on my Dad to be there for me, and I miss him every day.
Second place for favorite veteran goes to my stepson who served in the Air Force for six years.
On a related topic, I don’t tell people to make sure they vote. I always figured if they wanted to vote they would vote. But things are a little different now. Be mindful who you vote for in these local elections especially for school boards. Do not think mistakenly that what is going on in the big city can’t happen in our smaller communities. The groomers are coming after our children, and they don’t care where you live or your values.
