Katy

We have a massive mental health problem in this country, and nothing revealed that more than the emergence of Covid. The suicide rate in young people, mostly children, has skyrocketed and few are doing anything to change it.

Probably even more insane is that most people are still in the dark, thanks to dishonest media, on the probable cause of Covid and that it was indirectly funded by our own government. Fauci just awarded another grant to EcoHealth Alliance which in turn sends the money to the Wuhan lab. This lab was doing gain-of-function research on bats and this recent money is for them to continue this risky research.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription