We have a massive mental health problem in this country, and nothing revealed that more than the emergence of Covid. The suicide rate in young people, mostly children, has skyrocketed and few are doing anything to change it.
Probably even more insane is that most people are still in the dark, thanks to dishonest media, on the probable cause of Covid and that it was indirectly funded by our own government. Fauci just awarded another grant to EcoHealth Alliance which in turn sends the money to the Wuhan lab. This lab was doing gain-of-function research on bats and this recent money is for them to continue this risky research.
Anyone who even suggested that a lab leak could have been the cause of covid was banned from social media and now there is proof the American Medical Association asked social media companies to ban doctors and researchers off these sites as well as the Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute them. The most egregious of this situation is they did just that and the attacks against citizen journalists and doctors is on the rise.
The DOJ is sending the FBI to raid the homes of pro-life advocates that pray outside of abortion clinics. Pro-abortion advocates like former vice-president Biden are on the warpath since the overturning of Roe. Congress had 50 years to pass a law to make abortion legal in all states, but they never did because they knew it wasn’t a winning issue. Even some democrats, including those in my own family, do not agree with abortion being legal up to and including birth. If you don’t think that is what progressives in congress want, you don’t know the real character of the members of Congress that have been sent to DC.
There are many states that offer abortion on demand including up to the day of birth, which is not enough for pro-abortion advocates. These women have been shouting about their abortions like it is something to be proud of and ignoring the fact that they killed their own children. They have been shouting about their abortions since before the court ruling and it is time for them to be put back in a box. Because if they can’t kill the kids, they want to give them puberty blockers and ‘gender affirming’ surgeries that will in the end make them sterile and unable to have children later in life.
Girls that have taken these drugs and that have double mastectomies are trying to detransition back to being women. Many of them cannot have children, are suicidal, and do not want to live. Hearing their stories is heartbreaking.
Then all teenage boys must do is say they feel like a girl, grow their hair out, wear skirts and they can compete with the girls and hang out in girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms. In some schools, boys must have been on estrogen for a couple of years, but it does not take away the boys’ advantages over girls. In Virginia, a girl was raped in the bathroom and the school attempted to cover it up. The girl’s father is the one that got arrested when he confronted school officials.
More recently, girl athletes in Vermont objected to male athletes being in the girl’s locker room. The girls were banned from their own locker room after they complained that they felt uncomfortable undressing in front of boys.
Again, the DOJ and AMA are asking tech companies to keep people off their platforms that speak out against this radical agenda. There is an account on Twitter called Libs of TikTok that was recently suspended off Twitter. The account simply shares TikTok videos of teachers and medical personnel talking about teaching kids they can not only change their gender but brag about talking to the kids about sexual activities and telling the kids to not tell their parents. This is child abuse and people in our government are covering it up with help from many in the media.
Another angle to the problem is parents willing to have the healthy genitals taken off to ‘affirm’ their child’s chosen gender. They brag about having a trans child and treat their child as a social accessory. If parents are against their child transitioning, they are told they will have a dead child because they will commit suicide. As I mentioned before, many of these children that have the surgery become suicidal when they become adults because their bodies are forever altered.
Children are being used as science experiments and it needs to stop. Parents need to do better at protecting their children. These stories just touch the surface of the scope of this problem and don’t think it is not happening here. A plastic surgeon in Dallas has a waiting list to do double mastectomies and a pediatrician in Coppell has been fighting her ex-husband in court because she wants to turn one of their twin boys into a girl. Fathers, be Jeff Younger and not a father just goes with it.
I haven’t even gotten to the topic of the ‘family-friendly’ drag queen story hour where children are given cash to give to the dancing drag queens and then public libraries have drag queens come in to read to pre-k children.
We live in Sodom and Gomorrah so we should prepare accordingly. Get healthy and in shape especially mentally.
Katy Mirtz-Myers is the graphics artist for The Henderson News.