As a journalist for over 22 years, I have learned how to separate the truth from misinformation. Therefore, when anyone comes to me with what sounds like an alleged story, I immediately ask the question, do you have the facts with documentation?

If they do then I will be happy to investigate the allegation, if not I refuse to publish incorrect or misinformation. What is misinformation? It is simply incorrect or misleading information. 

