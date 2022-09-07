As a journalist for over 22 years, I have learned how to separate the truth from misinformation. Therefore, when anyone comes to me with what sounds like an alleged story, I immediately ask the question, do you have the facts with documentation?
If they do then I will be happy to investigate the allegation, if not I refuse to publish incorrect or misinformation. What is misinformation? It is simply incorrect or misleading information.
Truth means everything to me especially when you are dealing with people’s lives. Therefore, I don’t have time to spread incorrect or misleading information. This brings me to the point of my column this week.
There is and has been a lot of misinformation being spread from the mainstream media and our government and it has impeded and even destroyed people’s lives. That is unacceptable to me. These so-called journalists need to be fired and these politicians need to be removed from office immediately, I might add. If you can’t believe the people that bring us the news and the political leaders who can’t seem to tell the truth what good are they?
Do you remember when COVID was first announced in our nation in January 2019? Large numbers of people were diagnosed with it, many lost their lives. I know this for a fact because I was diagnosed with it and several that I knew died from it. But it didn’t take long for misinformation about it to spread like wildfire, mainly from our government and especially the advisers who advised them, with Anthony Fauci leading the pack. Thank God he is retiring. He will probably still wear his mask at home all by himself with no one around.
It wasn’t President Donald Trump that caused our entire nation and lives to take a 180-degree turn it was his advisors, unethical politicians, and misleading journalist. I want to make that clear, the nation was moving in the right direction under Trump’s leadership until misinformation caused him not to be re-elected.
Let’s not forget when President Trump recommended that Americans take the medication Hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID, which was spreading like wildfire. It was the liberal media, his advisors, and politicians that called it misinformation. Misinformation, really?
When I was diagnosed with COVID my doctor called me and asked if I wanted him to prescribe Hydroxychloroquine for me and my wife (we both were diagnosed as having COVID). I told him, yes and we started taking it. We were immediately better within a matter of days. If everyone had taken Hydroxychloroquine (it only cost about $18) then the pharmaceutical companies wouldn’t have become richer.
With all my health issues I was one of those people, according to the advisers that would possibly die from COVID, but I didn’t. I was hardly sick at all. My wife had it worse than I did but not as bad as others. Can you say misinformation?
Then came the masks, social distancing, plexiglass walls in businesses, no physical contact, and the closing of businesses and schools our lives changed drastically, and we still feel the effects of that to this day. This is what caused our nation to go backward, not President Trump. Then came the shots and booster shots and many of those that took those shots still came down with COVID, some even died from it. Could all of this have been misinformation? You be the judge.
Now masks are not mandatory, plexiglass is coming down, social distancing is being ignored, etc. So, my question is if COVID is still a threat, and it is, why has there been a reversal in how we are dealing with it now? Could all of this have been misinformation? I personally believe we were misled to establish government overreach and it worked. Like little lambs led to slaughter we followed and obeyed.
I say no more! This is our government we elected them we have a choice. I don’t know about you but come the November election I will show my displeasure and vote everyone out of office than I’m allowed to. I am a free American and plan on staying one until I die.
As far as the corrupt media I have a choice there also. Since I have enough common sense to know when I’m being misinformed I simply don’t watch, listen to, or read their propaganda. As Americans, it’s time we stand for the truth and refuse to be misled. It’s time for you to speak up and speak out while you still can.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.