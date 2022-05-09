I found something recently that had been gone for so many years. I honestly never thought I’d see this thing again, so much like a million other sweet, little things I lost, I crammed it into the back of my mind and trucked on with my weird life.
To find this thing though I had to lose something that was once so desperately important to me.
This has been a tear-filled week in my little tin can Taj Mahal, in my big glass terrarium, and in my car. Even as I write these words, I feel that bitter sting in my sinuses that says I’m about to betray my harsh exterior and show that my heart does, in fact, still function.
My high school best friend recently passed. Her loss was so swift and so unexpected that it didn’t even seem real until I touched her cold hand for the final time.
Much like the not-so-distant death of my father, I was left not really knowing what to do with myself emotionally.
Some part of me felt the need to wail, rend my clothes, and gnash my teeth like a Biblical widow. I needed the catharsis of one of those cries that leaves you a hiccuping, stuttering, snotty-faced mess.
My metaphorical gut had been punched. My lungs didn’t take in oxygen, and my brain flooded with memory after memory after memory, some I never wanted to have again, but there they were. Memories that only she and I shared, whispered secrets that now slept with her.
I was lost.
But then sense hit me, and I remembered that we really hadn’t been close for years, and I swallowed the urge to be emotional. I blinked hard and bit those tears back like I maybe just did again.
Why should I sob so when I hadn’t even spoken to her in at least a year, if not more? Am I allowed to be heartbroken from so far away?
Every few years we would see each other in passing. In a restaurant or in the middle of Wal-Mart, whenever it was least expected there she’d be. Never changing.
Always that tight high bun and those dramatically raised eyebrows and that crass sense of humor. The one that’s so similar to mine, which is why we were such good friends...once. Always with some deeply entertaining story I’d missed about the family and friends we shared for so many years. Always looking like that chick from whom I couldn’t bear to be parted when we were goofy teenaged idiots.
In these unexpected life collisions, we would always get lost in conversation realizing hours later we’d blocked the shampoo aisle and dozens of filthy-haired shop people were raging at us, or that a waiting meal had gone cold while we traveled back in time. Old mannerisms would return, the entire cadence of our grown and slightly educated speech would revert back to those two country bumpkins, heads would bob and weave more than normal, and lips would curl into that tooth-sucking smack that only meant Girl, please.
She was the loudest of us, yes, even louder than me. She was the bravest of us, or maybe the dumbest because we got into some nonsense. She was just the est...you name the word and throw an est behind it and that was pretty much her.
And that is gone from my life, if only in passing.
I intended to take such a back seat at her memorial service.
My sister, who suffered years of torture at the hands of both of us, sat with me, sniffling quietly near the back of the packed room. No real plans to make ourselves seen.
And then...there was that thing. That little tiny thing I’d held so dear so many years ago was there. That tiny little secret that my friend and I shared from a life we never thought we’d go back to. The sweetest thing that I dropped my entire life to go help raise and the tiny thing that she lost, we lost. Makayla.
That tiny thing was now a full-grown woman who had no idea who this strange person was wrapping her arms around her. A full-grown woman that only knew a portion of her history now embracing a sobbing mess of a stranger who would after many soiled Kleenex and some Whataburger fries, fill in gaps that she didn’t even know existed. Kayla.
My sweetest little thing now calls me Aunt Amber and even though she hates it I can’t stop calling her Makayla. She’s a plane ride away but she’s never been closer to me.