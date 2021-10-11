I wasn’t an overly political person. As a general rule, I didn’t concern myself with matters of country, state, county, or city. I just lived my life.
I don’t lean to the left or the right. I think the demon we chose might need MHMR or some slippers and a bib.
The passive-aggressive Libertarian in me is perfectly willing to let life slide past me as I survive in my little bubble. Living each day blissfully unaware of the government breathing down my neck.
After all that’s happened since the Orange Man left office and Papa took over, though, I’m forced to pop my own protective barrier and recognize the audacities that have been placed upon us. Thusly, I find that I’m having difficulty stopping the momentum of my mouth, or fingers in this instance.
I recognize that my views will differ drastically from most others but I’m neither ashamed to express them nor compelled to shut up. Thank you constitution!
Our beloved Constitution, that tattered and torn piece of parchment created to set forth the rights of the people, has been decimated by the creeping tyranny we’re too blind to recognize. My eyes are open, my vision is clear, and my disgust spills forth.
Lurking in the background of every political conversation is the Second Amendment and I have been party to a fair few of these conversations, recently.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The right of the people shall not be infringed. Let’s try this once more so you can understand the importance of the information; the right of the people shall not be infringed.
The right to keep and bear arms is not, my fellow Texans, about having a rifle to go hunting. Nor is it about protecting your family from intruders. Those are the benefits of our right to keep arms. The right to bear arms is for the protection of the people against a government that’s gotten much too big for its respective britches.
I’ve never felt more like a frog in a pot. We, the People, have allowed the federal government to slowly impose upon our inalienable rights. Whereas the constitution says the right shall not be infringed upon, the laws today have fringes only equaled by the 80s version of Tina Turner and we need to send that nonsense rolling down the river, my friends.
Thomas Jefferson himself is quoted, from a letter written to William Johnson in 1823, as saying, “On every occasion [of Constitutional interpretation] let us carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying [to force] what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, [instead let us] conform to the probable one in which it was passed.”
The Second Amendment was not passed with the intention to bar any free man the right to bear arms; any free man. Listen to the words that are screaming at you from this page; any free man.
This is where I’ll lose some of you, and that’s ok. Where did we get the notion that a felon should lose the right to bear arms? Don’t sit back and telepathically give me the “can’t follow the rules, you forfeit your rights,” nonsense. It is nonsense.
If a man was convicted of a crime and sentenced to a stay in one of Texas’ biggest industries, his punishment was a time in prison. Once his debt to society has been paid, and he has been released, he is once again a free man, and his life has lost no value in comparison to yours or mine. He deserves and is guaranteed, under the original intent of the Constitution, the opportunity to stand armed with the rest of us.
Follow me on a trip through conspiracy territory.
Estimates from 2019 suggest that the total population of Americans with a felony conviction was probably in excess of 24 million. Mind you, those are only estimates because no government agency keeps real-time statistics on the total number of felons within the population. The infamous ‘They’ don’t want us to know that particular number. We might make the connection if we know how many millions fall into this category.
The number of Americans with a felony conviction climbs every year. That guesstimate of 24 million will one day soon be double, even triple, that number.
No government entity wants to see the People stand up. They love their expensive suits and cushy offices; their large houses and larger bank accounts. Our ignorance and complacency is their job security.
So, with that mindset, why would the government, as we know it today, NOT decide to “protect” us by taking guns away from the scary guy next door that made a few stupid decisions and ended up a felon. Why would they not take every opportunity to sneak away with our rights, disguising it as a safety precaution for the masses?
That’s 24 million people that can’t legally stand with the rest of the armed militia when Big Government comes to take away all of our rights. That’s a weakened People and a weakened People can not stand against tyranny.
That’s EXACTLY what the Constitution was intending for us to fight against.
I can hear your statistics, your arguments, and anecdotes about which armed felon killed which person; your what-ifs and hypotheticals, and I reject them all. I know what the Constitution says and I know its intention because it is clearly stated. I neither need nor want your powderpuff laws to protect me from those 24 million because the vast majority live right next door and I don’t even know it.
Pay attention, people. The pot is slowly building to a boil. I feel the heat of it, do you?
Amber Lollar is the senior reporter for The Henderson News.