I question everything.
Maybe it’s the Libertarian in me...
Maybe it’s too many YouTube civil audit videos...
Maybe it’s just that I’m watching the moral fabric of this world unravel in real time. Whatever the cause, my ability to trust the process or the powers that be gets more limited by the day.
From the smallest small town cop to that human puff pastry slobbering all over Lincoln’s bed sheets in that famous alabaster abode, my capacity to trust shrinks with every news story, every Facebook post, every TikTok video, and many first and second-hand encounters.
If I’m being honest, I don’t trust most people but when you give someone any level of power, it is almost certain to travel straight to their medulla oblongata, often leading to uncomfortable levels of douchebaggery. These often going completely unchecked because those with a level of power higher than the original low-grade despot have been marinating in their vat of tyranny for years longer and have; therefore, almost surely lost the plot completely.
Every official, no matter what level of government they serve, takes an oath to uphold one of our most sacrosanct documents, the United States Constitution. Every officer of the law takes this oath. City cops, town Marshals, county Sheriffs, State Troopers, Texas Rangers, FBI, CIA, and any other group that’s allowed to slap a set of cuffs on you and take away your freedoms all swear to uphold and defend that antiquated sheet of paper.
I guess maybe I should include the IRS in this group now that this bumbling old codger has armed them for combat. Truthfully they’re probably the most dangerous of all because I bet they haven’t sworn this oath since this kind of thing was never intended to be in their job descriptions. Weaponized accountants...it’s terrifying in its ridiculousness and is made even more so by any of us believing those 87,000 new hires will actually be checking your taxes.
My deepest sense of dread and foreboding for what’s building in this country comes on a more local level, lately.
I don’t necessarily mean local as in the town I live in or the town I work in although I don’t necessarily NOT mean that either.
It’s just that the instances I’ve witnessed or been shown have been your everyday cop or deputy, the ones you pass on your way to work, generally speaking, or that Trooper parked just past the fog line waiting and watching. These are the boys and girls in blue, black, and tan and I’d be willing to bet we all know at least one that’s maybe a little too gung-ho in that uniform and probably a couple more that are convinced that badge affords them a level of authority that doesn’t exist.
I understand that a fair portion of the country, state, county, and city disagree with my stance that the war on drugs is redundant and I also understand a few good busts make a great name for a cop or a department. I recognize that monies seized in these cases can greatly benefit a department and when it’s by the book, okay, whatever. It is what it is, I guess.
My real problem isn’t with the cases themselves it’s the tricks of the trade that give me pause. Now as much as I love a good dog, I have a hard time trusting these widely-used tools of the law enforcement trade.
Many studies show that the nose doesn’t always know with some results showing a higher than 50% inaccuracy rate. And be it intentional or unconscious a handler can trigger an alert from their four-legged colleagues. My dog’s an idiot and I can get her to sit down for the right reward so it can’t be that difficult with a dog that’s at least had a bit of education.
Video after video exists of improper searches performed that were initiated by the alert of a K-9 unit and I call them improper because if the dog hit on something why are those same people getting back in their vehicles and driving away with a really foul attitude and a newfound dislike for cops? Getting it right one traffic stop out of 100 doesn’t make the grade or justify the cost, in my opinion.
It even goes beyond the questionable accuracy of the furry officer and into using them as an instrument to passive-aggressively retaliate against someone that didn’t respect the officer’s authoritay.
Just this week I was sent a video of an out-of-state traffic stop. The attitude of the driver wasn’t incredible, and knowing her personally, it often isn’t, but no more than could be expected for someone that was about to be ticketed. She wasn’t what you would call unruly but she is a fan of a foul word, so you can guess how that interaction sounded. This mouthy motorist refused a vehicle search and since she’d only been stopped for speeding the search wasn’t justified and she was well within her rights to deny the officer’s request.
An hour later a K-9 officer is finally delivered to the scene. This real-life paw patrol alerted on her vehicle, which was then searched. What do you think those officers found? Nothing. There was never going to be a thing to find but this passive-aggressive forced compliance is a handy weapon to have in an already packed arsenal.
Now because she didn’t know all of her rights she didn’t realize that it’s not legal to extend a traffic stop beyond the reasonable amount of time necessary for it to come to its natural conclusion to wait on the arrival of a K-9 unit but she did understand her First Amendment right to openly record that entire interaction.
That recording will be used as evidence in a case that will probably go nowhere for her because the system gets harder and harder to trust every day.
Amber Lollar is the managing editor for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <managingeditor@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.