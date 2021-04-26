For years I have been in management and had the responsibility of hiring and terminating employees. During every job interview I tell my candidates that were hired that there would be a 90-day evaluation period to see if they would continue in that job at the end of that period. I’m happy to say that most made it past the 90-day period.
Joe Biden has been on the job as President of the United States of America for 97 days now so I’ve decided to give him a job performance evaluation as if I had hired him.
“Don’t you mean President Joe Biden,” someone might ask?
He’s not my President I didn’t hire (vote) for him and never would have after seeing his resume for the past 40 plus years. If I had hired him I can assure you that after seeing his job performance now, or lack of I would terminate him.
In my opinion he is the worst President this country has ever had during my lifetime. It’s obvious that he is not making the decisions but someone is behind the scenes as if he were a puppet on a string. He is a career politician so he should know that many of the decisions he has made should not have even been considered until later into his term and some not at all. Let me share a few of those decisions.
Within hours of being sworn in he signed 17 executive actions with 15 of those becoming executive orders. Let me point out that these executive orders were not of his own ingenuity but major reversals of Trump’s policies. It only took a stroke of a pen and no planning or research to see if they were good for all Americans only the radical few.
The first major action was to stop the Keystone Pipeline construction that put many out of work immediately as well as affected multiple communities and businesses not to mention the entire oil industry that several states depend on including East Texas. Overnight hundreds were unemployed.
Next he pushed the radical left’s agenda for environmental and climate change better known as the Green New Deal and global warming. Help me understand the logic of getting rid of all fossil fuel and replace it with solar energy. It will take years if not generations to make the conversion, which most Americans will not be able to afford it. It’s amazing to me how global warming never affected our winter storm this past February that was the worst Texas has seen in over 100 years.
I would be amiss if I did not mention his most effective decision yet, immigration. Right in the midst of the worst pandemic our country has seen in years he stops construction of the border wall and border restrictions and gave a worldwide invitation for all illegal immigrants to come across our open borders, which they have by the thousands. This has caused total chaos, illegal entry, illegal drugs, sex trafficking and much more. They were told not to worry they will receive a place to stay, food to eat, medical care and many more benefits at no cost to them. He will simply make us the hard working tax payers foot the bill.
I must mention his $1.9 trillion stimulus package where he has the audacity to just tip the American citizen with hundreds of dollars but bail out fellow Democrat states that have run their cities poorly as well make possible the wish list of many Democrats with the majority of the money. Let’s not forget his $2 trillion infrastructure plan that he is attempting to get passed now which has very little to do with typical infrastructure. He has and continues to place a record-breaking debt on this nation that future generations will never be able to recover from and could possibly bankrupt our nation.
Today we are experiencing his next great idea and that is the advancement of racial equality. What he has done is further divide our nation with a race war. We are seeing this unfolding in several cities and it’s spreading like wildfire. I’m trying my hardest to figure out where the equality is. Many non-white people have successfully become educators, CEOs of corporations, House and Senate leaders, one even the President of our nation. How about the multitude of professional athletes, movie stars, entertainers and the list goes on.
As you can see I’m running out of space but I must mention his most recent push and that is gun control. He says it’s just for assault weapons but believe me if the Democrats have their way it will be all pistols, rifles, and even your children’s pellet and BB guns. They don’t won’t the average American have the ability to protect themselves yet they are pushing hard to defund police departments and take away their ability to protect us as well as themselves.
Are you beginning to see the pattern here? It’s all about destroying our nation, Constitution and taking away our rights. It’s about total control and becoming a socialist nation.
All of this in the first 100 days so I ask now do you blame me when I said earlier that I would fire Joe Biden? His job performance has been worst than poor, actually worse than any President possibly in our history. If the truth was known you would probably fire him too.
If he were to be fired don’t worry about his future he is old enough to draw Medicare and Social Security if he doesn’t take that away within the next three and half years. Remember he is very wealthy as a result of his family business dealings with China.
My final thoughts are “Joe’s got to go.”
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.