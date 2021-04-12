The place was familiar. I took a deep breath and went inside. I remembered every bit of it from the last time we’d all gathered to remember my pawpaw. But this time was for someone else. The beautiful flowers smelled of spring, and she lay there so beautiful and angelic. She would have made a fuss that we were making such a big deal about it because that’s just who she was. She just looked like she was sleeping. But one by one we walked by and said our goodbyes, shed our tears, and celebrate her life. A life full of love. She was the definition of love. It has been two weeks since my sweet granny has passed away. It was hard to say goodbye. But I know she knew that I loved her.
The funeral home was full. I remember looking behind my shoulder to see just about every seat taken and my heart was full of love knowing how many people’s lives this strong courageous woman had touched with her existence., for being the kind-hearted and loving person that she was.
The most important and best thing for me was that she got to be with Jesus for Easter. I just know she was looking down at us in her white robe and crown just tilted ever so slightly to the side, sipping a coca-cola and smiling the biggest smile she could.
Death as we know is inevitable. One day our turn will come. But it isn’t the end. God has reason and purpose for his plans, and they are not for us to understand. I know there will be harder days to come, but as time continues we will remember all of the good memories and things that granny taught us. She and I shared a special connection, she was more of like a mother to me, than a grandmother. We were best friends and confidants.
Just the week before we lost another family member. And today, (as I write this) we have another in the hospital fighting for her life; another strong woman full of love. We aren’t sure she is going to make it through this rough time. She survived COVID, but it seems that COVID caused damages to her body that may not be able to be repaired.
It is times like these that our faith is tested, sometimes far beyond what we think could break it. But I’ve been reminded lately that God doesn’t give us more than we can handle and that for everything there is a reason and a season.
I know that I could question God’s motives. Or be bitter and angry because of these heartbreaking losses. But, I choose to be happy. Because I know that there is no more pain and suffering. I choose to be happy because Granny would want me to be. She would want us to be happy and remember the best of times we had with her. I’ll cherish every bit of what she instilled in me.
I remember when we were kids, she always had a huge garden. We helped till the land and plant seeds. We watched those seeds turn into big leafy green plants. Watermelons, onions, tomatoes, peppers, peas, corn ... We watered them. Weeded them. And harvested everything. She taught me to nurture, love, and cultivate.
I know I wrote about her last time in this very space, but as I sat and thought about what issue I’d like to take up with my thoughts, all I could think about was how lucky we were to have her with us, surrounded by those she loved and cared so much about.
We are born. Nurtured. We grow and live. Learn. Laugh. Love. And then one day our time comes. When it’s my turn, I hope I leave behind a legacy of love as Granny did. It’s not the end Granny, we’ll see each other again one day. And what a beautiful day that will be! Thank you for molding me and being an example of what love truly is. Rest in peace, sweet, sweet angel.
Ben Marmolejo-Najera is the graphic designer for The Henderson News. His email is graphics@thehendersonnews.com. © 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.