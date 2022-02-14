If you haven’t been paying attention to national news this month, you missed probably some of the most infuriating news of 2022. And what’s even worse is some of the reactions to it.
Earlier this month, the Minneapolis SWAT team executed a no-knock warrant at a downtown apartment complex just before 7 a.m. to attempt to find a suspect connected to a homicide case.
Well, turns out, the apartment they entered was the wrong one. Instead of a homicidal killer, they came across 22-year-old Amir Locke, who was fast asleep on his couch with his legally-owned gun. Obviously, Locke woke up startled to SWAT members screaming at him, and he had to take a moment to evaluate whether he was actually safe or not.
Of course, he never got that moment. Nine seconds into the SWAT team’s visit to the apartment, Locke was shot three times and killed. Later, Minneapolis Police Department came out and said that their officers opened fire because Locke had the gun in his hand.
Now, right there, I know many of you are saying to yourselves, “Well, he shouldn’t have picked up his gun.” If you were reading this news from a headline, some of you would make up your mind right there and dismiss any mention of Locke again.
But let’s actually put this entire situation into perspective.
When you’re unsure whether or not you’re safe, what do you do? In second-amendment-preaching Rusk County, you’re probably going to get your gun. If you already have it on you, you’re probably going to get it out.
In body camera footage, it was clear that Locke had his trigger finger resting along the barrel. At that moment, he had no intentions of shooting it because he was still trying to figure out what exactly was going on. If the officers gave him a chance to process the situation and perhaps even offered some reassurance that they weren’t here to harm him, the chances are he probably would have dropped his weapon without a problem. If those officers would have paused for a moment to realize that he had no intention of shooting, Locke would probably still be alive today.
Let’s also take into account that he was sleeping when these officers entered. Now, at 22-years-old, you’re clearly not going to be an early bird who gets up at the crack of dawn to do all the household chores. If you’re able to get some extra sleep in at that age, you’re going to do it.
Now, when you wake up from deep sleep to find a bunch of strangers screaming at you, it’s going to take you a hot minute to comprehend what exactly is going on. Some folks need to down a whole cup of coffee before they’re fully awake and aware. There was no way that he would have been able to process the entire situation in less than nine seconds.
Let’s not forget that George Floyd was also murdered by one of the Minneapolis Police Department’s officers in 2020 after the officer used an unapproved restraint method that suffocated Floyd. There have been four other people killed by Minneapolis Police Department’s officers since 2020. Before then, the department had only four killings in about 12 years. So it begs the question, what has changed?
How many times does that police department have to get it wrong before we stop blaming their victims and ask why they have stopped serving and protecting?
