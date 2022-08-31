We don’t have healthcare. We have sick care.
Something has not set right with me since COVID. It took me a while to figure it out. There is plenty to not sit right with every one of us. I will not rehash the long list of occurrences that led up to the release of covid and how it was made worse by the world’s government bureaucrats.
If you look at the studies of those most affected by COVID, other than the elderly, it was people that were obese, diabetic, people with high blood pressure and most recently it was found that it more adversely affected people that were low on certain vitamins, especially vitamin D.
Most of what they recommended ended up causing more harm than good, which led me to think about the ‘healthcare’ I have received since being diagnosed with diabetes when I was 15. The ‘diabetic’ diet is mostly carbohydrates filled with bread, pasta, and high sugary fruits and I was told I could drink all the diet cokes I wanted because they didn’t have sugar in them.
All that diet led to was my being overweight with uncontrollable blood sugars. It does not matter how they shape it whether in a pyramid or on a plate the US government diet recommendations are nothing but crap. As I got older the more uncontrolled my blood sugars were and the more weight I gained. I gave up trying and ate what I wanted for many years and drank as much diet soda as I wanted.
About six years ago the neuropathy started not only in my feet but also in my hands. In the middle of the night, I got sharp pains in my feet and my hands. I joked that someone had a voodoo doll and was stabbing me every night. There is a diabetes meme that says something to the effect of, “Whoever has my voodoo doll, please put it away”.
When COVID hit it didn’t affect us much even though my husband, also a diabetic, was deemed an essential worker. I was doing freelance work and my son was attending an online charter school. I went a year without going to the doctor because COVID patients had priority and I did not want anything to do with that circus. I stopped taking all my prescriptions and got the cheap Walmart insulin that is considered over-the-counter.
Then last year I started falling. I slipped and fell getting up in the middle of the night. Then a pinched nerve caused numbness from my hip to my foot on the left side. Even though I was wearing good shoes I fell again while getting out of my car at my mom’s house. I slipped on the curb because I could not feel that my foot slipped off until I was face down in her front yard.
Three months later I fell again in the same spot. This time I had a gash on my leg. I had been feeling increasingly sick over the previous months even though I had been back to the doctor and had restarted my medications including fast-acting insulin. The problem was I had gained about 20 pounds since I had started freelance work and I gained even more weight when I started working for the paper.
While I was visiting with my mom and sisters, I noticed both my sisters looked much thinner than the last time I had seen them. I noticed they were eating differently. I decided to ask them what they were doing because I was having trouble getting around because my stomach was extremely swollen because I have nerve damage in my stomach. My uncontrolled blood sugars were causing it to be worse.
My sister was excited to tell me about Habits of Health and the doctor that started the program. She was excited because she was losing weight despite having hypothyroidism. She had tried many other plans, and nothing had worked.
Basically, this doctor got tired of practicing ‘sick care’ instead of healthcare. By the time he saw patients, they would have to have some type of surgery and then medications. He wanted to teach people how to develop healthy habits before they needed medication. Having to take a handful of medications every day is not always inevitable.
So far, I have lost 40 pounds, my blood sugars are mostly regulated, and I achieved it by cutting out bread, sweets, and diet cokes, and having small meals every three hours. I still take my handful of medications in the mornings but because of my diabetes, I am pretty sure I am stuck with most of them. I just have to remind myself when I backslide why I decided to take the health care journey instead of the sick care journey. I want to be healthy and capable of being there for my family.
Katy Mirtz-Myers is the graphics artist for The Henderson News.