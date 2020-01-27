Investing is a good measure to take in life.
The type of investing I want to talk about doesn’t have anything to do with money.
I’m talking about spiritual and self investments. Investing in yourself and those around you, and perhaps investing in others you don’t even know.
Over the course of a couple of years, I took a deep look at myself, and found that although I had everything I needed around me, I was still poor in the spirit. My spirit was dried up and shriveled to the point that I thought I couldn’t do anything to fix it.
Our spirits need nourishment and there are several ways that we can quench that thirst.
You can invest in your tomorrow, and the tommorrows of others.
How?
Just keep reading.
First of all, you have to love yourself and then learn to love others. Not an easy task, but it is doable. Doing kind things for others without love, is literally nothing.
So what can you do to invest in tommorow?
You could donate food items to a local pantry. You could pay for someone’s happy hour drink that pulls in behind you. You could call your neighbor and ask them if they need any help around the house. You could volunteer at a soup kitchen. You could mentor someone. You could volunteer at an animal shelter. You could visit a nursing home and sing. You could check in on your elderly neighbors. You could donate clothing to those in need. You can call someone and let them know you love them so much and that you are thankful for them. You could pray for yourself and others. The list could go on and on.
Investing in your tomorrow. How do any of these things have anything to do with you? Well, many of these things have ripple effects.
When you do one good thing out of love, the ripples of change go out into the universe and affect many others. You’ve then invested your time and effort into making the world you live in a better place. And your spirit will feel good about it. We don’t realize that God gave us those spirits to be closer to him. Doing anything out of love and for HIS glory makes those spirits glow and people can see it.
I don’t mean that you should do anythign good and then boast about it, because that’s not how it works. We don’t need any other recognition for the good things we do, but from God.
This isn’t a circus trick, where you get a treat for doing your perfomance.
This is about the spirit and the soul, where you get eternal life for serving the Lord.
We are no one to judge anyone. INVEST in your tomorrow. Let your spirit grow and your love for your brother and sister grow with it.
We will face adversity, there will be people who down right just don’t want anything from others. BUT STILL DO.
When the rain hits your face so hard that it feels like it could knock you down, just notice how it will roll off our face. The rain doesn’t control you. And when those storms come, no matter how loud the thunder, don’t let it make you feel afraid. Everytime the lightning flashes, use it as a way to light your path in the right direction.
At times being kind can be harder than just being hateful. But we are mandated to be kind to everyone.
We are human and we all make mistakes. But we can make the world a better place. Even in this little town.
When we give room for hatred and chaos to creep in, then we’ve not truly done our job. Even if you have nothing else to give but a smile and a word of encouragment, that is still an investment.
Say good morning. Say hello. Encourage. Be humble. Pray for people. Do kind deeds for others. Then and only then will you truly invest in your tomorrow. But how is that investing in your tommorrow? That’s easy. Because all of the good things you do today make tomorrow that much easier.
The spirit needs it.
You’ll know when you see someone whose spirit needs to be livened up.
Give them some of your glow. Lift up their spirit and shine hope investing in your brothers and sisters, family and friends.
Ben Marmolejo-Najera is the graphic designer for The Henderson News. His email is graphics@thehendersonnews.com. © 2019, Henderson Newspapers Inc.