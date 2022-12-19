Dan

I’m just an ole Cowboy at heart. My favorite movies are westerns. I never get tired of watching them, even the re-runs.

I recall my first newspaper Publisher’s job where I had a very small office in an old building in downtown Lindale. I worked for a corporate newspaper company that owned over fifty newspapers in the nation, with 15 of them here in East Texas at that time, with Lindale being one of those papers.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription