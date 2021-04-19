Your papers, please.
I read those words in a German accent. The mental image that the phrase conjures is sepia-toned and jerky, like an old 8 mm film.
I see dated military uniforms ushering blonde-haired blue-eyed boys on their merry way and pulling others to the side.
I see separation, I see compliance, and I see control.
Big Government is the most manipulative of all the Bigs. They have single-handedly managed to convince us that the onset of COVID-19 left us no choice but to forego our livelihoods, our educations, and our connection with the world around us.
They were so good at it that we actually did it...willingly. Not only did most of us hand over basic control of our lives but we did it so unquestioningly that we got angry with the ones that didn’t.
You needed groceries? It’s your fault my aunt got COVID. Oh, you have to work because your light bill didn’t stop showing up just because the world got sick? You’re the reason so many people are dead but here’s your $1,400 because I know it totally makes up for a year of missed work and unpaid bills.
Wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance. We did it...most of us. You had your heathens, like me, that casually strolled into Wal-Mart maskless and unafraid. I may as well have been stark naked for the shocked looks and darts of reproach shot in my direction.
Then came our salvation. A vaccine! Thank you, God, our deliverance from certain death!
Get your shots! Save the world! Celebrities urge us to do the right thing like I care what Governor Matthew McConaughey thinks about the mask mandate. Politicians take the shot on live television. Your coworkers and friends celebrate as they head on down to the nearest vaccine station, and no office mommy, I’m not bashing you for taking the shot.
Suddenly, we’re back to judging each other based on the things we do and don’t do. It was bad enough that some of us strove to preserve our own civil liberties but now we don’t trust an injection that the government is just crying out for us to take and we are all that is wrong and unholy with the world?
Vaccination totals soar, infection rates drop, in our county anyway, and the world begins to relax. Flights are booked, vacations are planned, family trips and weekend getaways exist again and for a brief moment, all looks right with the world, and hope for normalcy returns and in creeps our sense of entitlement, and superiority complexes, and our daft willingness to allow our Biggest Brother to delve into our lives and make our choices.
Specifically, I’m talking about the proposed Vaccine Passport.
If you get your Johnson & Johnson vaccination and you don’t succumb to blood clots in your brain then the notion is that you get this slip of paper to prove to the world that you are of the superior examples of our species and the world opens before you.
Flight attendants wait to usher you into a world of warmed peanuts and seats in upright positions. Businesses clear out aisles and throw coupons at your feet. Bleachers and stadium seats beckon as sports arenas spring to life...as long as you can show me your papers.
And boy do we buy into it.
I need to see your papers so I can prove that I’m a better human person than you. See my paper? I’m saving the world and my papers prove it. I love humanity more than you and I have a receipt for my Kool-Aid.
The sickest part of the entire situation is not that we’ve been driven to hate each other because we all have that capacity regardless of the situation but our willingness to never question the motives of those ‘in charge’.
That blind trust in the powers that be is foreign to me. I can’t comprehend any situation where giving up one single right is acceptable.
You can not tell me I must wear a mask. A business can refuse to serve me, and that’s perfectly okay, but the government can not ever force me to wear a mask. You can’t tell me I have to stay at home, you can not force me into quarantine.
These are just COVID-related examples but it goes so much deeper and every excuse to strip away those liberties is based on love and hate and the manipulation of our capacity to feel either, and both.
The 2nd Amendment is under constant attack. You loved someone that got shot and now it’s okay for the government to dictate who can and can’t own a weapon and which weapon they can own. It’s not okay but you accept it and laws pass and slowly we creep backward in time and we’re German Jews just waiting for the holocaust.
Our Freedom of speech is openly stripped from us as Big Government’s shady little brother Big Tech fact-checks us to death. I understand that Facebook and Instagram and whoever else is out there are private companies and therefore they can decide what content remains on their platform but that line is blurry for me because they have set themselves up to be the office water cooler on a global scale.
Fellow frogs, the water’s getting hot and I hope the bubbles scare us all soon. The temperature’s rising, slopes are getting slipperier, and our capacity to conform blows my mind daily.
Get your shots or don’t. Wash your hands or don’t you filthy beast. Wear your mask and smother in the hot, moist chasm of your own breath or don’t.
You believe what you choose, I don’t judge, I mean I do but you shouldn’t take it personally because I certainly don’t care what you think of me. Despite my usually secret judgments, to those that would willingly whip out your wallets with a smile and produce “your papers,” I can only say one thing...auf wiedersehen.
Amber Lollar is the senior reporter for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <reporter@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.