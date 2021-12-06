There’s a slight possibility that by the time you’re reading this, I might be on the side of a road up by Waco with the car we just bought, arguing with my boyfriend, Matt, over whether or not we should call a tow truck.
A couple of weeks ago, Matt’s father enthusiastically called us to tell us about this car his buddy is selling. It’s this bright blue 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with 200,000 miles for $1,000.
What a steal!
We’ve been scouring Facebook Marketplace for a second vehicle for months, and now our frustration headaches have surely ended.
Now, for any of you knowledgable car guys or ladies out there who are grimacing at your newspaper right now, understand that we made that same exact expression too. Quite frankly, as a car mechanic’s daughter, I’m still making that expression as I type this.
At first, we said no way. Unless this car was treated like an Egyptian goddess from the very second it left the Chevrolet factory, it probably does not have much life left in it. 200,000 miles is on the high end of that car’s life expectancy. But the price tag is cheap and it seems otherwise mechanically sound. The problem is, it’s at Matt’s dad’s house...which is roughly 150 miles away from where we live, so, thanks to the gas prices that have recently skyrocketed, it’s not going to be as cheap as it sounds.
But Matt’s dad is more stubborn than a mule (true story), so he refused to let us forget about it.
In the meantime, we looked at other cars that were within our budget. I never realized how frustrating buying a used car really is. One “seller” couldn’t even legally sell us the car and changed his story multiple times when we tried to figure out who could. The other stood us up due to poor planning. We spent hours looking through for-sale car posts, but the rest that was listed for sale didn’t run, had major mechanical flaws, and/or didn’t have a title, which was not a risk we were willing to take.
Well, fine. At this point, what do we have to lose? Being a one-car household just isn’t an option anymore, and our lack of credit history would make buying a car expensive and difficult. Worst-case scenario, the car is a piece of junk, but we get to visit with Matt’s family and enjoy a nice little weekend getaway in a hotel suite. Best-case scenario, we get all of that plus another vehicle.
Begrudgingly, we called Matt’s dad back and asked him about the car again. The only exterior problem was a fist-sized dent in the side, but it’s purely cosmetic. Yes, the seller has the title in his hand. Matt’s dad has driven it a couple of times, and according to him, it runs and drives great with air conditioning and heat. If he trusts it, then just maybe the car isn’t so bad after all.
One thing is for sure, anything is better than Matt’s last car. We’re about 90% sure that at one point in time, the car was stolen and recovered because there’s almost no other way it could have gotten that bad. There was no air conditioning (and nowhere to even install an A/C system), and the window’s glass panels were held up by a piece of plywood. But it was only $800. That car lasted him maybe a full three months before it kicked the bucket. Granted, as any speed-loving 21-year-old man would do, he probably pushed the car a bit too hard, but hopefully, he’s learned his lesson.
Hopefully, we won’t end up on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck. Hopefully, all is well, and you’ll see Matt cruising in that blue Chevy around town. But just in case, I’m open to any tow truck company recommendations.
Ashley Wilkinson is the sports reporter for The Henderson News.