Call it fake news, or call it misinformation, but either term still screams danger and reeks of subterfuge.
By this point, I’m sure we’ve all tuned in to the musical melodrama that is the Democratic decampment from Abbott’s special session.
From their chartered party bus ride to the airport and their maskless flight to Washington to their televised concert, mainstream media have tagged along propagating the Biggest Lie.
White supremacy at the voting booth, Jim Crow 2.0, Voter Suppression!
Lies, all lies.
The sick part is that the people spreading this revolting rumor know it’s a lie.
Old, worn-out Cue Card Joe probably doesn’t know because the hand up his jennet didn’t bother to tell him, but Canadian-raised Kamala does.
The Texas Democratic Chorus knows.
I’m a political idiot, so if I know it...they know it.
The absolute sickest part is that many of you, without asking a single question, will carry on this false narrative simply because you fashion yourself a Democrat, and your own party would never lie to you, would they?
You’ll willingly go down in flames singing ‘We Shall Overcome,’ with your Jim Crow signs just to prove your victim stance solidarity.
Masses of highly intelligent people can’t get enough of spreading false claims that Bryan Hughes’ hotly contested Senate Bill 1 is racially motivated, voter suppression introduced because Republicans were ticked off because Trump lost. It’s on the news, even the local news anchor slipped up and blamed SB 1 on Trump’s election loss. Major named dailies publish article after article about the evil Texas legislators and their bid to further oppress voters of color. Even our bumbling Puppet in Chief has piped in saying, “The 21st-century Jim Crow assault is real. We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.”
What are any of you talking about? Someone, please explain to me where in that bill there is one thing that will stop a legal voter from casting a ballot.
There’s that word though...that one word that has been the hold up in all of this nonsense. Legal.
Legal voters are not at all suppressed, especially not in Texas, with its two weeks of early voting, extended voting hours, and countless rural voting options. For those voters that legitimately can’t make it to a voting booth based on medical issues, the option to request a mail-in ballot still exists but mass mail-outs like last year’s nationwide debacle should have never happened and hopefully will never happen again.
How is requiring a valid form of identification suppressing any legal voter? There’s even the option to supply your Social Security number if you’re lacking an ID.
Most functioning adults have some form of photo ID, and every legal United States citizen has a Social Security number. If you have neither, why in the name of all that is Holy are you trying to vote anyway?
Is it intoxication suppression to ask for your ID for beer and cigarettes? Is it travel suppression to request your ID before you mask up and board a plane? It’s not, just like it’s no form of suppression to ask that you verify your identity to participate in the most important process available to Americans.
The widely spread notion that for some reason black people don’t have IDs is one of the most racist statements I’ve heard the libtards make while trying to make the other side appear bigoted.
Don’t act like you’re offended that I repeated it, be ticked off that your Democratic saviors actually think that way. Be deeply offended that your president talked about how these Jim Crow laws are gonna put you back in chains.
I’m offended by it, why wouldn’t you be?
Why wouldn’t we all be outraged that members of our State and Federal government think we’re idiots. Why aren’t we incensed that these talking heads, these muppets of mass disruption, think they can feed us any flavor of BS they want and we’ll just slop it up and ask for more?
Oh, that’s right, because we are and we do. Well, you do.
We shall overcome...maybe we will but you’re still gonna vote on that bill, ‘cause your Daddy Abbott said so.
Amber Lollar is the senior reporter for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <reporter@thehendersonnews.com>. ©2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.