Nowadays everybody wanna talk like they got something to say
But nothing comes out when they move their lips
Just a bunch of gibberish...
I hate football, most sports really.
I had no intention of watching the big game, and I guess I’m one of those muthas that forgot about Dre because I wasn’t even going to watch the halftime show. None of it held any interest for me until Monday.
Y’all’s judgemental tails were all over social media talking about how 50 Cent was fat enough to be a dollar, Eminem was kneeling like Capootnick, Mary J. slapped that scalp like her wig was synthetic, and Snoop was getting high backstage because that’s a new thing?
If there was enough ammo to get the entirety of Facebook going, it must have been gold, so like the nosy reporter I am, I go look it up, and I’ve never been more frustrated with human people than I am right now. We know that’s a mild exaggeration because I’m ALWAYS frustrated, and I’ve been more frustrated than this a million times, but y’all really do get on my nerves.
You got the woke mob screaming about Eminem kneeling in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and the nap-time oldies crying because he grabbed his crotch, neither of which is a true thing. I’ve heard cultural appropriation. I’ve heard “forgot he was white”. Somebody actually complained about his beard, come on.
Not that I expect most people reading this to know but when he knelt, Dr. Dre, the cream of the music production crop, played a snippet from a Tupac song on that pristine white piano. Mr. Mathers knelt in memory of my generation’s longest lost urban troubadour. But I ain’t mad at ya for not knowing that, maybe I am a bit, but that’s to be expected.
Michael Jackson grabbed his crotch and entire continents mimicked him but you let a slightly more modern-day musician brush his thigh and you’ve never been so appalled at the vulgarity. I need you to beat it because Annie, I’m not ok with this mess.
All these chubby housewives and beer-bellied Gen Xers couldn’t click share fast enough on all the memes remarking on how fat 50 Cent has gotten. First off, he was hanging upside down. Most of you would have passed out long before it was your turn to relive your early 2000s glory, all that venom rushing to your head and whatnot. The dude had on a tank top, and that’s not hiding a single jelly roll, and he had none. He lost a metric crap-ton of weight for a movie role, and he beefed up when he tried to get back to a healthy BMI. That isn’t fat, unlike 90% of the people mocking him with this barely giggle-worthy social media garbage.
And now there’s exclusive video footage of Snoop getting high backstage. You don’t say! I get that most of your radios are tuned a little more toward guitars, Cadillacs, and hillbilly music, but how do you not know that Snoop D-O-Double G smokes an awful lot of weed? Y’all are so oblivious that you didn’t even realize that the whole field of dancers was Crip walking and throwing gang signs all over your TV.
So many entitled centers of the universe cried because the whole set was meant for black people. Firstly, there are more than plenty of white moms who woke up Monday with a bad back because they tried to bust some late 90s moves and a couple of 40-year-old dads whose bloated attempt at a Crip walk left them with twisted ankles and sore thighs.
That show was targeted toward my generation, maybe minus Kendrick Lamar, and the sea of late 90s early 2000s hip hop lovers, even the ones that forgot how much they loved it. Nobody cried when Aerosmith or Tom Petty played the bowl. There was no public outcry of inequality or halftime show fairness when the Blues Brothers played or when the halftime show was “Rockin’ Country Sunday” with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna, and Naomi Judd.
Always trying to make something out of nothing. Always thinking your opinion is the only one that matters when clearly mine tops the list.
It’s okay to have hated the halftime show. It’s okay to not like hip hop. It’s fine to feel whatever emotions that 15 minutes brought out. It’s even okay to make fun of Mary J. Blige’s no more drama routine that really just looked like her head was itching but to be offended in real-life over a 15-minute mini-concert that was free for you and could have been muted at any point is just so self-centered and self-involved.
Some of y’all are just petty, but I ain’t mad at ya.
Amber Lollar is the senior reporter for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <reporter@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.