I got a copy of the newspaper of my last column for my Mom and I noticed the column underneath it was titled “Should we trust the government with our health?” My brain screamed “NO!” After these last two-plus years especially a resounding no.
It reminded me of a video I came across on the PragerU website while looking for educational videos for my son. I like the PragerU videos because they are rarely longer than five minutes. Since my son is autistic and can’t take much longer than five minutes these videos are ideal for him. I was really trying to find a video on some aspect of American History, but I came across How the Government Is Making Us Fat and I watched it because I am on this health journey and thought it might be useful. It validated my point from my column about the food pyramid and my plate.
The cardiologist in the video goes over the history of how and why the food recommendations were made and why they were wrong. It seems our government has always based its recommendations on bad science. Soon there will be a video series about how they got covid wrong on every level. I say series because I don’t know of anything they got correct. There are several books that have come out and more are on the way.
The big takeaway from this video and many like it is stop depending on the government. They very rarely get anything correct. Lately, they can’t even get military decisions correct. Just look at the Afghanistan withdrawal.
To expand on what I said in a previous column, the diabetic diet the doctor put me on when I was diagnosed with diabetes when I was 15 is based on this pyramid diet that is endorsed by the government. This diet has only led to weight gain, uncontrolled blood sugars, and diabetes complications.
We must take responsibility for ourselves and our families. Government is all about one solution that fits all and it never works out that way, especially when it comes to diets. Like me, I do better with a high protein, low carb diet with some healthy fats thrown in. Some people are the opposite. Most diabetics, especially type 2 do better with a low-carb diet because it helps them lower their insulin needs.
Dr. Richard Bernstein has written two books on the subject. He has been a type 1 diabetic since he was a child, and he is in his 90s and does a YouTube video every month answering diabetics’ health questions. He was in his late 30s to early 40s when he had major diabetes complications. His wife was a doctor so she got him a blood sugar monitor so he could start testing at home.
Imagine that. Doctors and the government decided that diabetics were not capable of checking their blood sugar at home. Now there are no less than 10 different monitors on the pharmacy shelves. But I digress.
Dr. Bernstein did experiments on himself and how different foods affected his blood sugars. He not only found out high-carb foods caused insulin resistance but taking over 10 units of insulin makes the insulin less effective. However, he couldn’t get his research published because he wasn’t a doctor. He was an engineer if I am remembering correctly. He went to medical school so he could get his research published. I wish I had found his books sooner and had stuck with his health advice. I could have avoided a lot of health issues if I had.
All of that to say – Don’t trust the government on any level and that includes school boards. If you are paying attention, it is no surprise to you that parents are going to school board meetings and getting into trouble for reading books during public comments that their children have checked out of school libraries. School board members are stopping them because they are reading and showing sexually explicit material. If the parents can’t show and read the books out loud in public, then children should not have access to them.
Parents are being banned from school property because they are complaining about these books that should not be in public school libraries. Board members should be firing the librarians that are making these books available, not protecting them.
Yes, I made a large circle back to the problems in public school because our children are being targeted and truth be known adults about my age were targeted as well. It worked so well that adults just under us in age are using their children as fashion accessories. More on that topic next time. I still have more research to do.
