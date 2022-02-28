History is the study and documentation of the past. The entire month of February is celebrated as Black History Month. It is a time when African American people and events are highlighted the entire month.
I would like to take you on a journey how Black History affected my life.
It started 52 years ago while I was a junior at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins, South Carolina. That is the year that our school was finally segregated. Segregation started in the 1960’s in the United States but did not finally come to South Carolina school districts until 1970, two years before I was to graduate.
For ten years I had attended an all white school only to show up to class one Monday to discover that Black students now out numbered whites overnight.
For those of you that might not know South Carolina was a very racist state in those days. I experienced first hand what it was like to see bathrooms with signs that said “Colored”, signs posted on water fountains “Whites Only”, Blacks refused service at restaurants and the list goes on.
I recall traveling from California back home to South Carolina and stopped in Atlanta Georgia to eat at a restaurant and was waiting to be seated. I saw this Black family waiting also to be seated, only to be ignored. I overheard them say that they had been there for quite awhile. When it came my time to be seated I told the waitress to please seat the Black family since they were at the restaurant before I was. She replied that they did not serve Black people. I guess California had changed this White boy enough that I told her no thanks to her offer to seat me and left the restaurant.
That was a major step for me since I was raised southern to the core. The confederate flag hung proudly at the state capitol, no one ever dared to tear down one single southern statue. The Ku Klux Klan (KKK) was very active in South Carolina in those days.
This was the environment during my junior year at High School and when my desegregated school had become segregated it was a time of riots, fighting and unrest. It got so bad that I had made up my mind to quit school in my senior year. But two Black people changed my mind and my life forever.
One of those people was a Black student named Woody who stood over six-foot tall and weighed nearly 300 pounds. Every student on campus was afraid of Woody. One day a fight broke out between the Blacks and Whites and I was right in the middle of it as an innocent bystander. It was during this time that Woody stood up and with his thundering voice said, “If anybody touches this little white man (speaking of me) will answer to me.” To this day I still can’t figure out why he did that but it sure made a difference in my opinion of Black people that day. I have never forgotten how that Black student was willing to protect me.
The other person that helped change the course of my life for over 50 years was my Black English teacher. I was interested in a few classes such as history, math and physical education. Being a southern country boy in the early 1970’s I saw no need in chemistry, geometry, and especially English. I could not understand why I would need to know about paragraphs, verbs, nouns, pronouns, punctuation and especially participles that would help me in my career of pumping gas and cleaning windshields. Therefore I hated my English class.
Towards the end of my last semester my Black English teacher asked me to stay after class. That’s when she informed me that I was failing English and if I did I would not be able to graduate. My first response was I don’t need this class, I don’t need to graduate I will quit.
After hearing these words my Black English teacher said to me, “Dan you might not think you need this English class or even graduate right now but later in life you will regret it. I would like to do something for you because I believe in you. If you will do this essay for me and pass it, I will pass you and then you can graduate.”
I thought about her proposal for a moment and wondered why would a Black teacher even care if I passed or not especially in this environment. So I accepted her offer and made a passing grade on the essay and passed my English class and graduated.
Because of this Black English teacher my life was changed forever. I have often thought what I would have become had it not been for this Black English teacher. I wish she could see how I have succeeded today, she would be proud.
Four years later I was given a four-year scholarship to represent a Bible college in Fresno, California and spoke to thousands of people. Unfortunately I did not get to graduate because of circumstance beyond my control. I went on to write multiple training manuals and taught thousands from those manuals. I became a publisher and editor 20 years ago and have written multiple newspaper articles and covered various meetings and wrote about those meetings. I have edited the work of many other writers and reporters and even editors. Not bad for a guy that has no journalism degree.
Today I’m the President of North and East Texas Press Association and a Board Member of the Texas Press Association two media news organizations, print media news organizations.
As I look back on those 50 years I can truly say that I’m sure glad I didn’t drop out of school and pursue pumping gas and cleaning windshields for a living. I probably would not have accomplished what I have today if it had not been for my Black English teacher who believed in me and gave me a chance to control my destiny. That’s why I honor my Black teacher during Black History month.
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.