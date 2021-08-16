This state, and the rest of the world if I’m going to be honest, keep me in a constant state of face-palm-inducing frustration.
The Guvnah recently issued Executive Order 38 in response to Texas’ continued COVID response, which essentially says it’s illegal to mandate the wearing of masks. Then the state exploded with a depth of ridiculousness I’d hoped we’d moved beyond.
I understand that COVID hasn’t gone away and that there are still millions of unvaccinated citizens. I myself am included in those ranks. I also know that COVID numbers are on the rise again, and there are new variants deemed even scarier than the original.
I recognize that there are still droves of people so consistently unwell that they feel the desperate need to take the unapproved but recommended jab and mask up like a PPE-laden superhero. If you fall into that category, so be it. I don’t hold that against you.
I just hope you did your research before you jumped on the bandwagon and didn’t automatically trust a government entity that has changed its stance a dozen times. I hope you didn’t blindly trust some Facebook fact check or even our stumbling, bumbling Muppet in Chief. I hold out hope that you aren’t comfortable in your stance just because someone else said you should be. I hope you thought for yourself and didn’t cave in to herd mentality just to meet herd immunity.
For those unwilling to bow to the pressure of the vaccinated masses and to the rhetoric spouted from both sides of the proverbial aisle, I don’t hold that against you either. Clearly, I can’t because I’m hanging out on the edge of the same reasoning.
You do you...all of you.
I hold no ill will for any side of the argument, pro or con. My ever-growing ire has come to rest solely on the shoulders of those that intentionally misinterpret Abbott’s intention and those who just aren’t bright enough to think beyond the last Facebook post made by some random town crier.
My frustration is with the uninformed or misinformed that can’t stop bellowing that another government official doesn’t care about you because he won’t force everybody to wear a mask. Stop being ridiculous.
Stop letting your unenlightened teenagers go before the school board to whine about how they’ll die if the school doesn’t force them to wear a mask. They won’t because they can wear their face covering and they’ll be safe, right? That’s how it works, right?
Caring about your well-being includes protecting you from tyranny and from larger government taking away even the smallest rights and the right to decide on your own whether or not to wear a strip of paper or cloth over your mouth really isn’t all that small. The right to choose whether you should get a needle jabbed into your veins which contains God knows what, that’s going to do God knows what to you...that’s huge.
The banning of mask mandates, in public and in the school system, does not at all stop you from wearing a mask.
Nobody has ever told you that you couldn’t wear a full hazmat suit if that’s what makes you feel safe. Nobody would ever tell you such a thing. So some Walmart Karen pointed out that you don’t have to wear it anymore, who cares? Your version of that Dollar Store Jolene scolded me for not wearing one.
Where’s the difference?
That’s the exact point of EO-38, that none of us can be forced to do a thing with which we’re not comfortable.
Love Abbott or hate him, the order makes sense and stops anyone from violating my rights to do what makes me feel secure.
If your comfort lies in the elasticized straps of someone’s old T-shirt turned protective equipment then strap that joker on. Mine doesn’t...and that’s okay.
Amber Lollar is the senior reporter for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <reporter@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.