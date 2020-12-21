Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Well, Christmas holidays are upon us and I must say it is unlike any that I have ever experienced in my lifetime.
Black Friday sales were not as good as previous years, in my opinion. We are mandated to stay six feet or more away from each other. Everyone is encouraged to wear that obnoxious mask. Some states are telling their citizens not to even gather for Christmas while other states have implemented lockdowns. The pandemic experts act like the Grinch trying to steal our Christmas Spirit. Most Christmas parades have been canceled except the City of Henderson, who decided to go ahead with theirs. They deserve a star on the Christmas tree.
It is somewhat difficult to get in the Christmas spirit with all that is going on around us. How can we have a merry Christmas with an unseen enemy, the corona virus that has crippled this nation and the world? We are basically in a war that has or will destroy the Christmas spirit for so many.
Is history repeating itself? Today is very symbolic to 1943. In 1943 we were in the midst of World War II. Auto manufacturers stopped manufacturing cars and started manufacturing bombs and aircraft engines. Today auto dealership lots are almost empty because auto manufactures are making ventilators instead of vehicles. Due to shortages America experienced rationing in 1943. Does this sound familiar today?
The big difference between then and now is the cost of living. In 1943 a new house cost $3,600. That would be the approximately the cost of your property tax per year today. The average cost to rent a house in 1943 was $40 per month. Your electric deposit would be higher than that today. Gasoline cost fifteen cents per gallon in 1943. This week in Henderson gas is almost two dollars per gallon. The average price for a new car in 1943 was $900. Today that would be about the amount of your monthly payment. A bottle of Coca Cola cost five cents in 1943. Today you can’t buy anything for five cents.
Even though those were tough times a song was written in 1943 to encourage Americans around Christmas time. The name of that song was “Have yourself a merry little Christmas.” Every year since then this song has been a tradition to sing at Christmas time during the good and bad times.
So this Christmas no matter how tough it is or gets at your home take the time to listen to the lyrics as you sing…
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the yuletide gay
From now on our troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us, once more
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas right now
(Written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane)
I don’t know about you but I have purposed in my heart no matter how tough it is or gets my family is going to have a merry little Christmas in 2020 because soon our troubles will be out of sight and I encourage you to do the same. We will get through this.
Merry Christmas everyone!
Dan Moore is editor and publisher of The Henderson News. His e-mail address is <publisher@thehendersonnews.com>. © 2020, Henderson Newspapers Inc.