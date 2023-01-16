Katy

If my daughter had lived, she would be 30 years old. She died of a bowel obstruction caused by scoliosis almost 15 years ago. There were many health issues to deal with over the 15 years she resided on this earth, but I will never regret having her.

My number one priority from the time I knew I was pregnant with her was to keep her alive. As a diabetic, it was automatically a high-risk pregnancy, but I didn’t know that at the time. When I was diagnosed with diabetes six years before all they told me was, I wouldn’t be prevented from having healthy pregnancies and healthy babies.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription