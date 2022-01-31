My short but somehow eternal daily drive to work is normally quite somber. I ride in silence, often having much-needed conversations with God. Mostly apologizing for being a terrible person.
Anyone that travels these Rusk County roads has probably spent some time on 3310. It’s a curvy, little back road that feels really country but ends just down the road from Wally World and all those necessary places, the most necessary being these offices. It’s a great way to bypass what is possibly the most ridiculous red-light I’ve ever sat through 15 times. It’s the only way to get to one of my favorite tiny churches (shout out to everybody’s Facebook friend, Matt Gholson) and the fastest way out of town.
One gray day this week, my morning commute just about broke my hard, old heart.
I’m always a cautious driver but more so on this stretch, especially in the few places where other traffic enters my flow. From a distance, I could see the front end of a vehicle and assumed it intended to enter traffic so I slowed to allow it the needed space. I’m not all bad...
It never pulled out though just sat there gathering all of my attention. As I crept past, I witnessed what is possibly the saddest thing I’ve ever seen, next to those ASPCA “In the Arms of the Angels” commercials.
A ponytailed, flanneled, and devastated mother sitting on the ground with her equally devastated child, both weeping over the body of their beloved pooch. Another victim of a culture that just doesn’t care about anything outside their own orbit.
3310 is an absolute death trap for any animal, and we all know very few things crack my thick candy coating, but animals get me every time.
I have on more than one occasion witnessed the careless death of someone’s canine companion on this stretch, and I very nearly ran over an owl on a late-night shopping excursion, yes, an owl.
There’s a new creature almost daily that didn’t survive the trek. Often it’s something a bit more wild, raccoons and possum. Occasionally it’s a larger beast. I’ve seen the remains of an awful lot of bacon wasted on 3310 and probably thousands of dollars worth of damage to someone’s vehicle.
They’re all a bit sad to me because, again, animals. My heart hurts to see any of these babies die, but on the days I see someone’s sweet kitty or the family puppy that other personality wants to come out, old Maggie Menopause who can crumble the strongest of constitutions with a single side-eye. That’s right, it gets worse than the jerk you already know.
Why did that little girl have to start her day with the shock of finding her sweet puppy next to the mailbox? Why should that little baby’s already insane school day have to start with so much sadness? Why did I have to start my day feeling actual human emotions?
Because some jerk couldn’t be bothered to stop and at least ask whose pet he’d just hit. Somebody was so busy on their merry way that they couldn’t find human decency enough to deal with the mess their rush had made.
I know, accidents happen, sometimes animals are dumb, occasionally it looks like they’re suicidal. We’ve all played chicken with a squirrel or two, we recognize a death wish when we see it. But if you smash someone’s spaniel at the end of a driveway, can’t you at least let them know what you’ve done?
Have a heart, people.
Amber Lollar is the senior reporter for The Henderson News. Her e-mail address is <reporter@thehendersonnews.com>.© 2021, Henderson Newspapers Inc.