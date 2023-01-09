I go to my family doctor on a regular basis. At my age, I know I need at least annual checkup visits to my local physician.
I go to my family doctor on a regular basis. At my age, I know I need at least annual checkup visits to my local physician.
The last time I was there, he, as he always does, emphasized that I need to lose a little weight.
Now this is fairly new to me. I have always been a tall and skinny person. In fact, a young lady I once dated many years ago told me she could no longer go out with a “bean pole!”
Well, that ship has sailed. I am still tall, but no longer a “bean pole.”
After I mistakenly told my sweet wife about the doctor’s recommendation, she has vowed to help and began this “assistance” during the holiday season complete with pecan pies, turkey, dressing, cheese ball, cookies, and, well, you get the picture. Lots of goodies, which were OK during the holidays, although I did cut back on my overall consumption during the Christmas/New Year holiday season, with help.
“Smaller portions,” she said.
Amazingly, it did seem to work. I ate less, including smaller pieces of the sweet daughter’s pecan pie. But the daughter-in-law’s green beans with bacon were hard to resist. But I digress!
I made it through without too much withdrawal, but after January 1, the serious stuff began.
First of all, she has cut me off from some of life’s real staples, meaning bacon, eggs, sausage, with peanut butter and jelly.
My feeble attempts at sneaking in to microwave eggs, warm up some of that Jimmy Dean sausage were futile. Cooking anything has never been my thing.
I reminded her that Jimmy Dean died way too early and it could have been from eating too much of that warmed up, “already cooked” greasy sausage.
Not as good as freshly cooked sausage or bacon, followed by preparing eggs in that same pan from which came the bacon or sausage. Ummm good.
So my point is what do I eat for my most important meal? Breakfast.
The sweet wife and I are both retired and I am an early riser, so I can manage to get up before the she sees the light of day.
In those cases, I can on occasion fix myself a PB&J from the stash of jelly I keep in the refrigerator located in the garage.
But lately, she has emphasized another option.
GRITS. Yes, grits. I resisted those tasteless liquid corn bowls, but I recently ran out of options and I was so hungry.
Honestly, I have never eaten grits. Never. But when early morning hunger takes over, after the coffee is finished, I decided, while she was still sleeping, to try a cup of grits.
The sweet wife had mixed up a batch that was waiting in the frig. I took a look, added some butter and Tabasco, warmed them in the microwave, held my nose and took a bite.
Hmmm. Not too bad. With a little more seasoning, maybe I can do this. If it helps me follow doctor’s orders, and keeps the warmed up Jimmy Dean away, I will give it another try.
Who would of thought? Me eating grits?
If it helps me lose weight and makes the sweet wife smile, I can do it. I know I can. Grits for breakfast. Every day? Maybe.
Until next time.
Ronnie Morrison is a former Henderson Daily News sports editor who is now a freelance writer and occasional contributor.