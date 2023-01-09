Ronnie

I go to my family doctor on a regular basis.  At my age, I know I need at least annual checkup visits to my local physician.

The last time I was there, he, as he always does, emphasized that I need to lose a little weight.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription