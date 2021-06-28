Lately it seems if we are forced to live under what I call the “G” Principle. What is the “G” principle you might ask? Simply put it is gouging and greed.
Cambridge Dictionary defines gouging as “the action of charging someone too much money for something, in a way that is dishonest or unfair.
Greed on the other hand is a selfish and excessive desire for more of something (such as money) than is needed according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary.
I don’t know about you but to me this clearly defines our society for the past few years and becoming more frequent every few months. Let me explain.
According to the Department of Labor inflation has increased five percent from May 2020 to May 2021. What is inflation? Forbes says inflation occurs when prices rise, decreasing the purchase power of your dollars.
I don’t know about you but everything I need is rising in cost, everything except my income. What that means is I don’t have as much money to spend for items I must have compared to last year. This is inflation.
We are told that the reason for these massive increases in prices is supply and demand. Other contributing factors are shortages or so they claim. But I’m convinced that more than any of this it is just plain ole gouging and greed.
Once the price escalates the supply and demand is over and the shortages have ended. At the higher price you can get all you could want, provided you have the money to pay for it.
During the pandemic we were made to believe that there was a shortage of food and other necessary items we needed, especially toilet paper. Once the prices almost doubled in price you could get as much and as often as you like. Oh, by the way have you priced steak lately?
Then there was the shortage of hand and spray sanitizers, masks and other items to protect us from COVID. Once the price doubled it was amazing how much supply there was. Today you can walk in many retail stores and see shelves and shelves of these items discounted at unbelievable prices.
Then came the auto shortage. We were told that manufacturers quit making vehicles and started making ventilators to help people with respiratory issues during the pandemic. Makes you wonder if that was the reason. One thing is for sure autos skyrocketed in price. There was and still is a shortage we are told. If that wasn’t enough profit now there is a chip shortage for new autos and the cost of used autos are selling at a premium price compared to a year ago.
Gas prices are over a dollar or more per gallon than they were last year. As always everything that is transported to stores will cost us more because of higher gas prices.
Do you remember the appliance shortage of freezers and refrigerators last year? We were told that was because people were stockpiling food because they thought this was the end of the world. Now there is a shortage of stoves, microwaves, dishwashers and ovens. Those prices have also increased drastically with many of them on backorder.
Now there is a lumber shortage. We were told since people were home during the lockdown that they spent that time doing projects around the house using lumber. Now those prices have skyrocketed. I’m told that the supply is getting more plentiful but at a much higher cost.
I’m sure you aren’t surprised that now there is a housing shortage. Builders can’t give you a firm price to build a new house because of lumber prices. If you can even find a new construction the price has increased drastically. Pre-owned homes are selling for over asking price with multiple offers. Many of these houses are selling in less than a week some within days, of course at record prices.
Even mobile homes and RVs have skyrocketed in price. The last time I checked on unimproved land it is selling for a premium. You would think that there are active oil wells on the land or gold underneath it.
To make things worse I received a notice this week from my electric and gas companies stating that my costs were rising over 55 percent. How convenient right here at the beginning of summer.
So I ask is there really a shortage of all of these things, most which we need or is gouging and greed in full force? I don’t about you but at this rate I will run out of money before I retire.
One thing is for certain the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer and the “G” factor is in full force in the U.S.
