Apart from my God, my beloved beautiful Sasquatch of a husband, my ferociously delightful fur-covered children, and a petite and somewhat manageable portion of my blood relatives, I have a very few legitimate loves in my life.
That distinction is reserved solely for those things without which I simply cannot live; those pieces of my oddly-patterned life that I deem worthy to traverse beyond the prickly perimeter of my unyielding core.
The worst of my days are made sufferable because of the constant, unconditional, and undeniable love and affection afforded me by those that have managed to permeate my existence. My best days are those of delightfully delicate euphoria because of their presence, be it physical, spiritual, or emotional.
No place is more secure than in the stiflingly warm circle of my husband's embrace. No comfort to my anxiety-ridden soul is more calming than the wet-nosed, scratchy-tongued, tickly-whiskered kisses offered by my sweet tiny Judah, or my annoyingly chatty Missy, or their big-bottomed brother, Archie.
Yes, people, those are cats. I'm that lady, it's okay. For those that disagree, you know who you are, did you see that bird? You get it...
On this sweetest and most heartfelt of days, Hallmark and Russell Stover's most profit permitting commemoration of love, Valentines Day, I feel compelled to elucidate on one of my least recognized but longest-lasting loves.
Golden Corral.
An early morning chubby chat with one of my besties inundated me with warm, salty memories of my long-lost but never forgotten love.
Thank you, Kaitlin, I'm still starving.
Those that know me even in the most cursory sense would know that I am obviously ever the emotional eater. What better way is there to stifle 43 years of external and internal conflict than with the warm comfort of carbohydrates and dairy?
Clearly, nirvana, for those with my own affliction, waits beyond that red and gold illuminated sign. That beacon of tawny, crimson desire calls out to me. The psychology of color is a proven science and I its willing subject.
This, my beloved steamy smorgasbord, is a brutal master.
The protection offered to keep us safe from the errant pathogens of other dedicated disciples is often an irritating deterrent to the fulfillment of my soul's deepest yearning. These buffers of plexiglass and despair deflect my Tyrannosaurus-like arms from the delicacies before me while attempting to take my very life as they rest against my already struggling carotid artery, whose battle is surely due to the thousand previous travels through the gravy drenched mountains of mashed potatoes and the valleys of fried chicken skin.
Let's be honest with each other, I never finish the chicken thigh, I'm only after its gloriously crispy fried epidermis.
There are very few joys more satisfying than wearing a yeast roll like Bernie Sanders wears mittens and transforming its warm deliciousness into a medium in which I will shovel gallons of buttermilk ranch dressing littered with innumerable quantities of black olive and the seeds from the flower of the sun. With each dill and yeast tinged bite the angels sing a harmonious chorus within my soul.
Maybe it's actually demons though because we all know God ain't getting behind gluttony of this caliber.
Years of financial stupidity have left us languishing in the type of existence that rarely offers fleshy contributions to our dinner plates. A deep affinity for carbohydrates has made this situation a survivable struggle but the ability to step into that den of delicious iniquity momentarily washes away the memory of buttered pasta and Panburger Partner, minus the burger.
With dinner plates dedicated solely to the tender, slightly-bleeding flesh of the day's bovine offering to the lower-case gods of gluttony, a slowly chewed, closed-eyed rapture takes hold. The rush of protein and grilled fat through our carnivorous systems can only conclude in that single, slow head-shake paired with a long-held sigh of contentment and absolute joy.
Sides of beef have only been ravaged more adeptly by the unlikely jaws of the Chupacabra or Betty White's prehistoric predator from Lake Placid. Herds of cattle have been laid bare at our feet as we attempt to stockpile the meaty memories that we may survive until our next pilgrimage.
As happens within all loving, devoted relationships, hard times will come. Struggle is imminent, especially following a lovefest of this magnitude.
This decade's long love affair is no exception to that rule.
Eventually, there will be shame and regret for choices made. There will be fear, fear of the future, fear of the potential outcome of our debaucherous decisions. We will begin to feel overwhelmed and stifled as if our very circulation is being restricted.
The inevitable release will come, be it by choice or by chance.
You will loosen that button or it will loosen itself, now an errant projectile on a path of destruction, and relief will indubitably replace discomfort.
With relief returns satisfaction. With satisfaction returns longing. With longing returns the constant reminder of my long-held love.
Happy Valentines Day to my loves...now will one of you please take me to dinner?